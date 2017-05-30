Zuma totally unpopular

The ANC leader and head of state of the country, Jacob Zuma, can only count on 18 percent of ANC supporters’ loyalty, while about 20 percent of ANC supporters criticize him sharply.

A survey by Ipsos shows that two-thirds of the country’s residents expect Zuma to pack up and resign.

His popularity is falling daily and is at its lowest level ever.

Observers reckon that it might not be such a bad idea for Zuma to leave for Abu Dhabi.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

