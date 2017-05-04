Zuma thick-skinned on protests for his resignation

The weekend’s humiliation clearly made no impression on ANC leader Jacob Zuma, and he apparently does not intend to listen to calls and protests demanding his resignation.

He said in response to a question how it feels to be mocked, and said, it’s democracy at work, and it’s the people’s right to do so.

Zuma stated that in countries where dictators rule, there are no protests. Debates, protests and for some to mock at you are part of the culture of democracy, according to Zuma.

“I am glad that South Africa became very mature and that you have a president with whom you can talk to about anything that bothers you,” he said.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

