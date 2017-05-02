Zuma properly humiliated

Despite one humiliation after another, the ANC leader, Jacob Zuma, seems to possess an unusual political fatigue, which seems to leave him cold.

During the Cosatu celebration in Bloemfontein, the crowd continually made threats that Zuma had to go and therefore could not deliver his speech. However, not to make him feel bad, Cosatu decided that no-one would give speeches. It led to unhappiness for Blade Nzimande, the Communist Party’s grandfather, who was also to speak and denied the opportunity to proclaim his communist rhetoric.

It’s not the first time Zuma got jeered at public occasions.

At Nelson Mandela’s funeral a few years ago, the same fate struck him, and every time he is in parliament, he has to wait before he can deliver his speech.

Also at the Cosatu meeting, he remained very casual about the event, appeared relaxed and laughed with other people on stage. He realizes that as long as the management of the ANC protects him, he is untouchable.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

