Zuma must tell white people exactly where they stand with him

President Jacob Zuma must for once in his life be honest and say what the whites should do to satisfy him so that they can make a positive contribution toward the country.

The challenge was directed by the leader of FF Plus, Dr. Pieter Groenewald. He spoke during the presidential budget debate, and Zuma in his reply will give an answer to the challenge today.

Dr. Groenewald says Zuma should only give a fair answer. “We are not asking for a history lesson. We know it. He has to say what he wants the whites to do to become part of the new South Africa.”

According to Dr. Groenewald Zuma destroyed his government and the 1995 rainbow nation’s dream, and with his continued attack on whites, he creates racial division. “The time has come for him to tell the white people of the country exactly where they stand with him”

Article 83 (c) of the Constitution stipulates that the president must establish unity in the country. “But he does not. He says the problems in the country began when Jan van Riebeeck landed here in 1652. That white monopoly is causing the country’s problems.”

“He regularly tells the black people that they are bad, they are poor and not working and that this inequality is the fault of whites because they stole the land.”

“The minister of social development even blames white journalists for the problems at Sassa. Then he should not be surprised if the Premier of North West changed the tragic incident at Coligny in a racial incident by saying white farmers killed the black boy.”

“Is there no respect for the truth? I tell the president today that he causes racial tension in South Africa.”

“I want to reiterate that the white people of South Africa do not ask for special treatment. All they ask for is equal rights and equal treatment,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

