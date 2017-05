As expected, the ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, will appeal against the Pretoria High Court’s finding that he should give reasons for his cabinet reshuffle.

According to Zuma’s court documents, the judge had the wrong interpretation which made his statement erroneous. Apparently, there is a total of 12 points on which Zuma will base its appeal.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

