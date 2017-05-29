Zuma ’emigrating’ to Dubai?

Could SA be saved by Zuma’s “emigration” to Dubai?

Damning emails came to light in which Zuma, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Brian Molefe and Malusi Gigaba benefited from the activities of the Gupta brothers.

The biggest political bomb is an email from Tonu Gupta to Duduzane Zuma, in which Jacob Zuma submits a request to the Abu Dhabi crown prince to settle in the Emirates. He says that he was so warmly received during a visit that he would like to make the place his second home.

It is insightful that Julius Malema made these allegations in 2016 and also claimed that Zuma wanted to transfer R6 billion to Dubai with the help of the Gupta brothers.

Further allegations also associate Des van Rooyen and Mstshela Koko of Eskom with the Gupta family’s preferential treatment for holiday accommodation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Matthew Phosa has repeated his appeal for Zuma to resign.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

