Zuma defeat in court may only be temporary

The ANC president, Jacob Zuma, walked out of Pretoria’s High Court with a cost order against his pocket. Zuma also received an order stating that he must supply the DA’s lawyers within five days, the records, correspondence and reports for his decision of 31 March to expel Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas as a minister and deputy finance minister.

Judge Bashier Vally said he would provide reasons for the cost order against Zuma at a later stage.

The DA in the application before the court argued that Zuma had acted irrationally with his controversial cabinet reshuffle, and based their application on court rule 53.

Constitutional experts, however, agree with Zuma’s defense that this rule applies only to administrative decisions and not to executive decisions.

It is widely expected that Zuma will appeal to the findings and experts believe that it is likely to be successful.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

