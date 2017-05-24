Zuma criticizes Manchester attack

Jacob Zuma criticized the tragic bombing incident in Manchester, England and expressed his condolences to the victims and their relatives.

The cowardly attack is reminiscent of the ANC’s bombings and landmine explosions in the late sixties. No one, not even the world icon Mandela, has ever expressed any remorse for the victims of either, the Johannesburg station bomb, Church Street bomb attack or the landmine explosions on the border claiming the lives of innocent women and children.

The incidents were carried out by the commander of Umkhonto We Sizwe who was at that time, Nelson Mandela.

The Church Street bombing was commemorated over the past weekend, and it would have been an ideal opportunity for Zuma to also express his condemnation of that horrible act.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

