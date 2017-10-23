Zuma can stay if Dlamini-Zuma wins

If there ever was any doubt about the relationship between the current ANC leader, Jacob Zuma and his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the latter is finally resolved.

Dlamini-Zuma said she would not recall Jacob Zuma as head of state, should she win the ANC’s December election.

There is a lot of speculation about what the fate of Jacob Zuma will be after the leadership election in December. When Zuma was elected as party leader, he used his influence to “revoke” Thabo Mbeki as head of state. Dlamini-Zuma is not going to do this, which means that Zuma will be able to continue hijacking the government for another year, under the approval of Dlamini-Zuma from Luthuli House.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

