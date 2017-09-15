Zuma admits that withdrawal of complaints was irrational

After the ANC President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority approached the Appeals Court to appeal against the 2016 “spy tape recordings,” Jacob Zuma made a concession at the eleventh hour in which he decided that the 700 and more corruption charges against him to have withdrawn, and now declared it as irrational.

Zuma’s lawyer, Kemp J Kemp, made this concession in the appeals court but requested that his client would like to make new submissions to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

This will mean that Shaun Abrahams, the current director of prosecution, can take a new decision or take the matter to trial.

The presiding judge, Eric Leach, asked why Zuma applied for an appeal and then conceded that the withdrawal of charges was irrational.

Appointment in the application is reserved.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

