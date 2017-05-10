Zuma abroad while South Africa is burning

While the country is wavering on the verge of total anarchy with violent protests, the country’s president went to visit another state in Africa instead of paying attention to the restoration of law and order in the country.

Jacob Zuma is currently visiting Tanzania to strengthen mutual relations with the country.

It follows Zuma’s refusal this weekend to visit Vuwani, fearing that he would be mocked in the same manner following a meeting recently held in Bloemfontein.

In Richards Bay, police vehicles were pushed by bulldozers while apparently millions of rands of damage at the port incurred.

In Eldorado Park, residents clash with police for a second day, regarding the high unemployment and lack of housing.

In Coligny, white houses have been burned down after the court granted to two farmers bail, schools are disrupted, and pupils cannot attend.

In Natal, some schools were burnt by informal dwellers.

Vuwani remains a violent district over the incorporation of the area into another municipality.

Port Elizabeth is being rocked by riots and roads are blocked.

In virtually all of the areas affected by violence, it seems that the police are unable to maintain law and order.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

