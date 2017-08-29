You pay Guptas by paying for electricity

It can no longer be tolerated that the Guptas operate Eskom as their own spaza store and a moratorium must be placed on all power hikes until a proper criminal investigation into the nuisance of corruption and fraud has been made with the power provider, said Adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus.

Business day reported that Eskom admitted to them that they were dishonest when defending R1,6bn in payments to the Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian and global consultant McKinsey justified the expenses as legitimate.

This was done by claiming that the global management consultancy, Oliver Wyman, had conducted an independent investigation into the payments and allegedly found that “all payments” were allowed for work correctly rendered. It does not seem to be the case now.

Adv. Alberts said the public should be aware that they paid directly through increases to fill the Guptas and many other dishonest Eskom officials’ pockets.

“This cancer of corruption must now be exposed, and the public should not pay a cent more on increases until Eskom’s house has been properly cleaned,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

