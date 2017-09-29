Work for whites ‘unacceptable’ in South Africa

Employers may post advertisements stating that the post is an affirmative action position, which means that the post will be reserved for non-whites, but if someone has a job for whites only, it is prohibited.

It became apparent again when a recruitment agency, People Solved, rushed to remove such an advertisement from their website.

A director of People Solved, Simon Hill, considered the publication as “unacceptable” and it was removed.

The position was for a digital designer. Hill did not want to say who in the firm placed the advertisement, but he threatened to stop doing business with them in the future.

