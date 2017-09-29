Work for whites ‘unacceptable’ in South Africa

Die Vryburger

0
Work for whites 'unacceptable' in South Africa - Image - Die Vryburger

Employers may post advertisements stating that the post is an affirmative action position, which means that the post will be reserved for non-whites, but if someone has a job for whites only, it is prohibited.

It became apparent again when a recruitment agency, People Solved, rushed to remove such an advertisement from their website.

A director of People Solved, Simon Hill, considered the publication as “unacceptable” and it was removed.

The position was for a digital designer. Hill did not want to say who in the firm placed the advertisement, but he threatened to stop doing business with them in the future.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Wanted murder, hijacking suspect arrested, Bayview On Friday, 22 September 2017, at approximately 18:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation together with Ethekwini Inner Sou...
Stock theft of sheep, 3 arrested, Cookhouse Stock theft is one of the crimes that SAPS placed focus on due to regular incidence in the Eastern Cape. The Motherwell Cluster Stations, includin...
Drug mule arrested with 78 swallowed cocaine bulle... The endeavors of SAPS to tackle the lucrative illegal drug trade in the Western Cape and to break the back of smuggling syndicates have paid off again...
SAPS officer included in 23 arrests for rhino poac... During this past week 23 suspects, including a woman, a correctional officer and a member of the South African Police Service, were arrested for crime...