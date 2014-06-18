White people now finally excluded from the South African job market.

B-BBEE Amendment Bill eliminates all white people from South Africa
B-BBEE Amendment Bill eliminates all white people from South Africa

The Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Amendment Bill eliminates all white people including the disabled. “The definition of black people is now clear and aligned with the Constitution,” Tlhoaele said.

White women would be the biggest losers once the broad-based black economic empowerment amendment bill was enacted as expected early next year, BEE specialist Andile Tlhoaele said on Monday. The proposed changes meant they would no longer be entitled to benefit from empowerment programmes as has been the case till now. This represents a victory for the black business lobby, which has been fighting for their exclusion.

White women would no longer be regarded as legitimate beneficiaries of black economic empowerment once imminent new laws come into effect, a member of a subcommittee of the presidential BEE advisory committee, Andile Tlhoaele, said in an interview.

There has been widespread criticism that white women were benefitting disproportionately from black economic empowerment with their black counterparts relegated to the bottom rung of the drive to redress societal inequalities. The Black Management Forum has been leading the calls for white women to be excluded after it came to light that they were the fastest rising category of people in terms of employment equity.

Tlhoaele said the inclusion of white women had been abused. This had defeated the aim of true inclusivity.
Now that the B-BBEE Act would take precedence over other legislation relating empowerment, enterprises would no longer be able to claim employment equity points for white women. Employment equity is a key element of the B-BBEE scorecard used to rate empowerment credentials.

The Employment Equity Act still has white women as a designated group for affirmative action purposes.
Tlhoaele said proposed changes to BEE legislation would go a long in ensuring that growing numbers of previously disadvantaged South Africans were drawn into the mainstream economy.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies gazetted the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Amendment Bill two weeks ago and gave members of the public 60 days to make submissions. Another highlight of the amendments has been the criminalisation of the practice of misrepresenting BEE credentials, known as fronting.

In terms of the proposed amendments, those involved in fronting could face jail terms of up to 10 years or be fined 2%-10% of annual turnover depending on the seriousness of the incident. In addition, contracts awarded to guilty companies could be cancelled.

Further, the amended law requires the government and its agencies to comply. The auditor-general will audit and report on BEE compliance for government departments.

Stock exchange-listed companies will be required to submit annual reports to the B-BBEE Commission, which the amendments propose. The commission’s function would include supervising adherence to the act.

It would further receive and investigate complaints relating to B-BBEE, and maintain a registry of major empowerment transactions. “The proposals are a bold move and demonstrate government’s commitment to ensure successful implementation of BEE,” Tlhoaele said. “The Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Bill closes many loopholes in the current BEE Act – a move that is long overdue.”

  • Glynn Kelly

    The only hope for white people now is to open their own business and employ white people only

    • Chris

      No, the only hope for white people is for Afrikaners to achieve self-determination.

      • Solly Moss

        Chris, I am a white South African who fought for this country, it is not only Afrikaners who are being targeted but all white people. Lets leave the past where it belongs and rather stand together-(I had a English father and Afrikaans mother). BEE affects all of us. I agree they should scrap all empowerment and appoint on ability and skills. i have been unemployed for three months now and don’t even get a response from the recruitment companies anymore. We need to wake up and not be intimidated by the real racists who have shown their true colour in the new south Africa.

        • Nina

          I agree with you, All White South Africans should stand togheter

          • ecstac

            you can not put the genie back into the bottle

          • ons wit mense oor die hele Wereld moet saam staan!

          • Patrick

            It’s a little to late as most white SA have left the country

        • Allan

          I totally agree with everything you have said Solly. I have been unemployed for 4 years now and have had no joy at finding employment.

          It is a great shame that we find ourselves in this situation.

          • Make a plan

            You’re going to have to employ yourself. The irony of it is that if you make a success of it you will end up making far more than you would as an employee.

            So are you going to go into retail (buy and sell)? Or offer a service (garden, handyman, etc)?

          • Bill Asher

            have sent information about a home business to 32 'looking for alternative income' people. Of those 'desperate for work' lookers a very, very few of them have come back to ask what its about. Not even a courtesy "Thanks but no thanks" message. Either you're not really serious about needing work or you don't want to put in the effort when its offered to you.

          • You’ve been unemployed because you lazy, and uneducated

          • Derek

            It could be argued that that is why blacks need BEE & AA to compete.

        • Cadie

          It is very true, I have been unemployed since Feb 2014. I have extensive skills and experience, But I have placed my cv over a 1000 times since then on the internet, literally every single day Mon-Fri. In Nov I gave up and finally got the message, all the doors for employment has closed to us whites. I was even prepared to drop 50% on my previous salary. I only had 2 interviews, that was that. My husband also lost his job in Sept of last year. He has a BComm Degree and cannot even get a foot in the door due to BEE requirements. I hate this country and I am sorry that out ancestors ever brought us here. They are closing the doors to our livelyhood and allowed to get away with murder literally. We can’t even go to our police stations anymore because everything is so corrupt. One final thing, I cannot for the life of me, find and 50/50 or even a 30/70 ratio high school for my daughter next year. As it was, she was the only white child in her class of 38 kids. The world out there has no cooking clue what hell we are living under. I don’t know where us whites are going to land up in the end of the day.

          • Gareth

            you need to look in getting your husband to Canada with his degree,I did with my family.Its worth it .Been here for nearly two years.Life is good .We beg ,borrow everywhere to pay all the costs to get here from that crap country and its the best decision we ever made .

          • Don’t give up

            Try working for small businesses. The pay is less and you’ll have to work harder but they’re more likely to hire you or your husband.

            Don’t be afraid to move to another area to find work. The schooling situation that you refer to hints that many other people in your situation have already left with their kids.

            Starting your own business is also a great option. It’s a lot of hard work but it can be done. You can always start small and grow it.

          • Cade, you and your family need to come to Canada. Best country on the planet. Of all the white SA physicians I know (many), everyone comes with the thought of staying 3-5 years to make a pile of money then return home. Nobody has gone home. South Africans say, ‘I had no idea how much safer it is here.’ No need for gates, or driving past house if you are followed. They wouldn’t even consider taking their kids back to live in SA. If you have SA friends who live in Canada, you should talk with them. It may be cold in the winter, but I would rather be cold and have a warm house than be warm with no job, no food, no home, and a large portion of the 90% of the population hating me, maybe wishing me dead. I will take the cold winters 10 out of 10 times over the craziness in SA.

        • Unemployed for three months and already you complaining. The arrogance of white people makes me sick u know

          • Spider

            Complaining.
            How dare you. Its not you that is in the cross hair. Its not you that’s losing friends and family because of farm killings. You didn’t lift a finger in the freedom of the country. haw many of you were in the boer war.
            Non is the answer. You were to busy hiding in your mud huts while we struggled and died for your safety and freedom. But no we are the monsters and animals.
            Get to know the real history of the country before you make comments.

          • 777

            Yes, white people CAN complain about even a day of unemployment, because other than blacks, white people have to pay a crap load for everything they have. They do not get government hand-outs around every corner!

          • Thabo

            @777 Are you even listening to yourself, just because you think you are white you are better than blacks, you even think having more debt as a white person is a privileged.

            How stupid are you??

          • The Whiteman

            Go Fuck yourself, you useless tosser. The white man will always have to feed your kind. I pray a bus runs over you

          • As least we only complain,you lot bombed Wimpy bars!

          • Steven

            Why do all blacks think that south Africa owes them something. Look at how you *&^%up this country the last 20 years. Don’t you think its time to pack your bags and head back into the bush where you belong. The world does not owe you anything. You think you have a right to just take.. and “the struggle” MOST OF YOU where brought up after apartheid so what exactly are you moaning about. The only reason white South Africans seem racist is because they need to constantly defend themselves because of your arrogance and need to fuck everything up. If you have not worked hard…yes like a white person to obtain a degree …. why should you be given a job that you cant do ?? Once again you prove how stupid and incompetent you really are. Go read your history books before making complete fools of yourselves.

          • LuSypher

            @Mzala ” The arrogance of white people makes me sick u know” Hopefully terminal . . .

          • @Mzala – OK you have said to little for me to get a picture of your slant on the world – suffice to say calling people arrogant because they have a point of view different to yours is not helpful. Judging by the toing and froing of some really awful rhetoric is unhealthy. I do recognise that there are many folk in South Africa that are having it bad – white and black. Poverty is colour blind. There are white people that are having it bad as far as jobs and security goes – due in large part to the racist legislation of the ANC regime. I do not have healthy opinions of individuals like Tutu and Malema – yet it is significant that criticism is forthcoming from them on the state of the country.

          • Fuck you

          • B Berry

            There is nothing wrong in complaining about wanting to work for a living.
            It is better to complain than to go out and commit crimes for a living.

          • Martin C

            Its funny how the same people (blacks) who demand equal rights are becoming the same people that they claim to detest or hate. Their (blacks) logic is flawed and their ability to match up to those they hate(whites) is only made worse by their own subconcious sense of inferiority and lack of attaining any recognition for anything that is not wrapped up in their own sense of entitlement.

          • The truth will set you free

            Just to show who the real racist are…

          • Andrew

            Your comment makes me laugh. Three months unemployed and you think that’s no ground to complain and be worried. You are singing the hymn of Africa. Normal people worry after 5 minutes without work. Its because we like working, need to work to stay sane. Sitting on our backsides waiting for someone (the government) to help us, while others work, would drive us crazy. We want to contribute to society and not just take from it. Its this attitude that has created the developed world. Yours is the one that created Africa – always standing with its hands open ready for a hand-out.

          • Maria

            How dare you! I have every right to complain, we paid taxes. I have been unemployed for 6 years and look for work each and every day. My brother was murdered here, my daughter was hijacked and viciously attached some months ago and all we have ever done was just try to live a decent normal life in the country we were born in and we treat EVERYONE regardless of race, with respect. Please dont make comments without thinking.

          • allan

            Yup … You call it arrogance. Employing ANYONE based on colour rather than skills lead to poorly managed/downfall of businesses. This in turn also leads to overseas investors rather investing in countries where they can getva decent return on investment (properly managed and less risk of strikes and disruptive behaviour) This lrads to slower growth in business and less opportunity for employment for EVERYONE! We are already seeing the result of our extremely stupid governments actions on our overall unemployment figures …. keep going. It’s going to get a lot worse !
            🙂

          • GAIL RIECK

            Hahahah talk about arrogance, no one more arrogant and with a feeling of entitlement than the black man. The BBBEEE : BEE; AA is to protect the weak little majority who always seem to need help, from the minority – doesn’t say much for you guys now, does it??

          • EscapeSA

            ‘The arrogance of white people’
            We have rights to you know? But noooo, lets just blame the whites for everything we have fucked up in our lives… People like you are the reason i moved to Germany. You have no idea what you are talking about.

        • Mo2

          Unemployed for 3 months and already you are crying. I was unemployed for 4 years and never once did I blame apartheid. Do you know jow many black graduates are unemployed out there?

          • jennifer humprhies

            @Mo2 You must be joking. You can hardly compare the amount of black graduates to the amount of white graduates who are unemployed… blacks in south africa out number us 1000 to one. Of course there will be more unemployed black graduates you idiot. Not to mention while their graduating they are also killing those who are suppose to provide them with a job, and then you go and wonder WHY they are unemployed??? Secondly apartheid has nothing to do with you being unemployed. Many black people were employed full time and even pulled a retirement during apartheid… not to mention I grew up on a farm where the blacks got free housing, free food and my father paid each and every one a monthly wage and yet like dogs, they decided to bite the hand that feeds them. I have no sympathy for blacks who complain about unemployment, because I’ve learned if you give someone a job out of the goodness of your heart, you’ll end up getting burglarized, raped or murdered by the person you tried to help.

          • Mo2, I don’t know. How many? Actually, better question is what %. In Canada in 2012 (sorry, no current data that I can find), people with a University degree had an unemployment rate of 5.8%. 6.2% for those with college or trade, 8.8% for high school graduate, and 16.6 % for less than a grade 12. Overall rate was 7.4%. Overall rate in 2015 is 6.4%. It doesn’t break it down by race though.

            I found the % for SA. White university graduates have a 3.4 unemployment rate while black graduates have a 8.4% rate. Of course, these would need to be broken down into study majors. Here, some degrees have a 15% unemployment rate (like political science, film, video and photography and many more. Health sciences have about a 2% unemployment rate)

        • Marnus Coetzee

          No, no, no. Many white South Africans are now very quick to preach “we must all stand together”, but in the 1992 referendum 67% voted for transfer of political power to the black masses in a unitary state, under the ANC. We conservative Afrikaners, were ridiculed and insulted as stupid, far right wingers, racists, etc. Now all the yes-men run back and give us new orders of “stand together, white people”. Sorry, but that is racist! Don’t you realise it? See, you white liberals have trained us so well these past 21 years! However, when it really mattered, you chose against self-determination, because you thought it would be “lekka” as individuals in the “new SA”. You were patently wrong before, why should we listen to you now? Once again, you purport to know better.sorry, I’m not buying. Once bitten, twice shy.

          • Graeme

            Manus you are such a CUNT…..every time you open that POES beck of yours it spews SHIT……rather shut the FUCK up you half wit COCK SUCKER…..

          • Riaan

            Marnus, Ek hoop jy glo nie wat jy sê nie!

          • martin dellow

            OK Marnus, we were suckered and let down by traitors like fw de klerk et co.But here we are with the new apartheid laws where whites may not work and own anything. So what must we do ?

          • TJ Ferreira

            Graeme, your language is that of a person that lacks an upbringing. This is a public site and your language shows alack of education and decency.
            You don’t seem to have any concern for the decent people trying to have a civilized conversation here.
            Do everyone a favor and go and crawl back into your pig sty

        • TJ Ferreira

          Solly,when we refer to the Afrikaner, it is not only Afrikaans speaking people.
          The Afrikaner have long been bilingual and some of us have even taken the so called second language,English as a First language.
          I believe that we have to be careful of the term,but it is not a swear word being referred to as an Afrikaner. We have the Afrikaner Society in the USA, but many of our managers could not be referred to under the term if only language is used as a qualification.
          I do agree with you that we should stand together as whites, but the term South African is now the swear word and it is not the country we fought for. Independence for the whites in our own Homeland is the only savior, but then there are certain whites who do not wish to be associated with the Afrikaner and they should stay put, otherwise the same fate will await such a Homeland.
          I do agree that we should start looking at total self help and then accept that the masses will not support us,but sometimes that tough and inclusive road may be the only option.
          We do not need the YES voter among us again as,at the first time of trouble they will turn coat again

        • Alvin glass

          White people,Your kingdom is fallen

      • Liana

        This is a bullshit article and don’t get too upset. This website is not what you think it is, so chill.

        • Cindy

          Liana – what makes you say this?

      • Kobus

        Chris : Its fine to say open your own business you can only do deals with small businesses or white people . I was in the building industry for 44 years and they do not even wants to interview you for any post with all the experience and knowledge because its BEE . The government keep on saying they need the trained people to do the training but show me the whites getting any work from them or with any institution that trains people . The best for young people is to immigrate My son is in New Zeeland and he will never come back he also work for the Eskom and he was retrenched 10 years ago and that’s another reason why Eskom is in terrible state.

      • Where do I sign up?

        • Bill Asher

          • Multi level marketing?? ie. Pyramid scheme? I would bet on it! If it wasn’t, you would have just posted the company name. Piss off, spammer.

      • Brett Bellmore

        I’d think the only hope is to get out before the genocide gets going. Because you can see that’s the way it’s headed.

    • Brandon Smith

      Who they going to sell to, Glynn?

    • Gareth

      That is what I am doing currently…

      only way to get a job now is Via family and connections, by using both I have started a Courier and distribution company….

      Fuck BEE.

      • Johan

        hi Warren,
        Stem saam Kontak my miskien kan one besigheid done

      • Gareth, just love it – well done and hope your business is a great success! Only way to go. However, unfortunately my grandchildren will have to leave – by the time they grow up there will be nothing left!

      • J

        Good day Gareth.
        Please send me your info to [email protected].
        I would like to know more about your business

    • Hennie Bezuidenhout

      If you search “Afrisake” and go to ” eiendomsreg” you’ll find you no longer own property. Your home can be confiscated and your outstanding bond will still be your liability.

      • Adrian

        If they do that, I’ll burn it down.

        • Tb

          That’s what my mom said too.. burn it too the ground… whites did not get things for free..had to work hard for it…

      • Klippies

        They will get the ashes if they lucky…., what can they do, put me in jail? yoh…

    • susan

      • Attilio De Moliner

        I would love to know.Thanks.

      • Stephen

    • Cindy

      Glynn – I totally agree with you – the only other alternative is to pack up and leave!! This is something I said I would NEVER EVER do!!

    • Cheyne

      get rid of the government problem solved.

    • Siegfried

      Agreed.

    • kevin peraca

      hei! Ive actually started my own company with 3 big investors 2 of them from Norway.
    • Mike

      Join Israel

    • ecstac

      white people in SA want white people on a slave salary,we talk about work together ??? white people are only me myself and I.

    • Mike ennett

      I believe we need to learn from the other minorities , like the jews , the non violent muslims etc lets form a group and only do business amongst ourselves …boycott woolies buy from white privately owned shops ,,, buy houses from white companies ,,,,spend your rand with whites ,,, we need some one to set up a group called w.e.e. white economic empowerment …

      LETS DO ITT

      WHO CAN HELP

      MIKE

      • Gail

        Yes Mike thats the best once I have read so far!!

    • Andrew Birrell

      hi Guys Things are not looking good for SA at the moment, foreign investors are running a mile and the freedom to do Business is non existant. Not all people have the capital to start their own Business nor the skills. SA needs to be part of the international community to thrive and therefore needs to abide by the rules of Democracy. So that would mean choices for all White and Black and the right to work and prosper. I lost faith in SA 10 years ago and left with my family it was a tough but good decision.

    • Rob Lang

      Hell yeh!! one only needs to to look at businesess around malls to see that BEE structure has failed.

    • Ray

      Interesting point of view of Affirmative Action:
      “South Africa is the only country in the world where affirmative action is in the favor of the majority who has complete political control. The fact that the political majority requires affirmative action to protect them against a 9% minority group is testament to a complete failure on their part to build their own wealth making structures, such that their only solution is to take it from others,”

      Finally, a word recently coined to describe South Africa’s current political situation.

      Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc’-ra-cy)
      – a system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.

      • Sue

        This pretty much sums it up— what a tragic state of affairs when you consider the possibilities that have been available to this country.

      • david de chalain

        Ray….Sooooo true….SA will be the same as the rest of Africaaaaaaa..

      • Mike

        It would seem that the failure was on the part of the 9% that once was in power, to make educational opportunities equally available so that skillsets were spread in a diverse manner.

        I’m an African American black person, descendant of the slaves that were dragged here from Africa. It is quite interesting to read your collective complaints against a discriminatory system, as they sound much like the complaints of African Americans in the US. However, there is one important difference. Somehow, your ancestors came to SA and with 9% of the population, came to dominate a country you were not native to. I will never understand how that came to be. I think the complaints of African Americans in the US have more weight to them, in that we never asked to be here. Taken by force to the US and separated from our origins for hundreds of years, we culturally cannot go back “home”, because we don’t know it. So we fight for inclusion, equality and civil rights here.

    • Governing cronies must take a look in to y the Zambian Mozambique and Zimbabwean economy crashed after they took over . the answers are there . devaluation is a sure way to chase whites . economy is monetary based all around the world . pointless crashing it . it’s like biting the hand that feeds you. . but then again that’s always been an animal instinct . stupidity jealousy and hate rule their existance

    • Louis

      Why do you want to give away your profit? It is not the black person on the street making up this law. They are still living in the sqautter camp

    • Robs Cross

      To do that you have to start your own business and then, by law, interview everybody. Those that you do not want to employ, you have to notify that their applications have been unsuccessful. That mweans that you must not do any business with the government. Who wants to anyhow. They will only award contracts to sycophants or their immediate family. Jacob Zuma has plenty of those I should imagine.

    • louis

      glynn does not work like that. You open up your business and you still have to employ black, just ask me

    • Been doing that already, this is the reason of them being ousted!! Should have shared and represented the true meaning of equality! But as the bible clearly states that these people are greedy unable to be sastfied therefore hell has enlarged her mouth! Need to happen all over the world!!

  • Laurette vdW

    Why not just employ people based on their skills, education and experience? Why must it be based on the color of your skin?

    It just seems like, lets help by giving the jobs to previously disadvantaged people (without them showcasing skills) and then let the white people be the current disadvantaged people.

    This does not solve the problem?

    Rather invest in teaching people skills, provide them with education and by them applying for jobs and getting the right skillsets, they can build their own experience?

    Or is that too much to ask for?

    It is so quick to point at a white person and say it’s your fault we are poor and dont have jobs. Bull, I grew up poor, went to a government school and started working part time when I was 17. I made my own choices and determined my own success. I didnt grow through my career because I’m white, I did it because I WORKED day in day out (sometimes 3 jobs at a time) just to get by…. and now today i am a success.

    so dont comment and call me a racist, I believe we are all equals, which is why this is even more upsetting. Affirmative Action so we can all be equal? I dont see any equality here? I’m not saying others dont work, I am saying it is unfair to be hired / not hired based on whether one is black, white , pink, purple or orange.

    • Dewald

      This will never change. The day that Mandele became president this country was doomed from the start. He was maybe the only person “not a racist” but the others that took his place only saw vengeance against us whites for what “we” did to their ancestors. We will never win this battle. Not if we start a war against them and that will also not work because they have doubled no trippled in the past few years. Outnumber us by thousands and still they want to employe all of them with no skill

  • S.D

    It’s reversed racism. It’s disgusting, what the BEE is doing and in my opinion it should not even be there. We all have equal opportunity, the BEE just puts the black race one step ahead. I am not a racist but as a clear minded human, I can see the future for South Africa and as long as it’s run by Zuma, it’s future doesn’t look to bright. (No pun inteded).

  • Kaitsi Koebi

    How about Broad Based Economic Empowerment, instead of adding colour to it?
    Why is it that a company that is 100% ‘Black’ owned is so great, but when you have a company that is 100% ‘White’ owned, they will want to crucify you for it? It is definitely reversed racism going on here in South Africa.
    But then again, I know there are agendas being implemented… to chase all ‘white’ people out of Africa. So it is no surprise really.

    • david de chalain

      WELL>>>WELL>>>most of them should go and have a look at countries up north…..they will see what SA will be in 15 to 20 years time….good luck ?????

  • Kaitsi Koebi

    While behind closed doors, deals are made with huge ‘white’ owned multinationals to sell their people out.

  • Peter Webb

    This will only divide black and white more.
    I will only give charity to organizations that support whites, no more blacks.
    This is a perculiar rainbow nation. No such thing as rainbow nation.
    No more loans to black staff either.white staff yes, we will assist them.

    • david de chalain

      Peter Webb….Rainbow?????the rainbow is long gone….. it can only be a load shading or a drought striking nation……and you know why…..

  • AJ

    South Africa – the only country in the world where the majority is protected via BBBEE, Affirmative Action and Employment Equity which suppresses the minority. Racism is supposed to be a thing of the passed but Apartheid is rife in this country, the difference is now the majority call the shots

    • Hubert

      You are hitting the nail, right on it’s head! We are now dealing, with reversed Apartheid, by the majority!

      • Ina

        Exactly the reason why Apartheid came into existence in the first place…. to make sure the minorities are not swept under by the majority. Now we are getting exactly what our leaders from the past warned about and thus felt justified to install the policy of “separate development”. Pity it couldn’t work.

  • jan nel

    I run a service company and advised all the blacks there will be no promotional opportunities for them, the whites will progress. I have also given them the option to resign, only 1 resigned the other 40 plus have opted to remain as the pay is good.

  • Callum

    This is fucked up. So I am about to finish high school and have no chance to start a life. I am battling to get a student load and to get into a university because I am white and all if this is happening because of this stupid eye for an eye mind set out government has. retaliation that is happening because of something that Happened almost 20years ago before I was even born.

    • red

      my best advice for you is to see if you can leave this country, try and get a job abroad or try to go and study abroad you are better off, i am going to further my studies at a college and gonna emigrate to Canada. To the people waiting to troll on me and say its because of people like you that the country is going backwards blah blah, think before you speak, look at the reality of your situation, this all is reverse apartheid, we will be pushed into the back alleys for as long as this government is in power, don’t live blindly, face the harsh reality

      • William

        We as white people will come with a bang and show the black ‘s what we are made of

    • Liana

      No, this is a bullshit post. Chill, Google the facts. This post is sensationalist kak.

      • sean

        This act has already been passed by parliament and all that is needed is zuma’s signature.

      • Cindy

        Liana – where did you find this on Google. Give us all the link – so we can see for ourselves.

    • Sarah

      Please fix your grammar and spelling – those alone at this point are enough to disqualify you from getting into university; nothing to do with BEE.

      • princess

        Hello??? He was educated under our current government. You can’t expect him to know any better when the teachers are not allowed to fail the students on spelling and grammar like they used to. Please think before you just insult someone who had no choice in the matter!

    • Tom

      Don’t blame others if you couldn’t get good marks to get into varsity. Maybe a couple of A’s would’ve earned you a bursary. Go sweep the streets.

  • Elna

    Both my parents left school with out matric because they had to work to help earn money for their families to live on. As previously advantaged white afrikaaners I don’t know no how this gets such discrimination now in the free and fair South Africa. It certainly isn’t equality. It just seems to me that this is gross injustice and it is time for equal opportunities for all!

  • More like time for independence from the ANC and start our own country. There is no future working with the ANC at all – sorry. Afrikaners and whites should build a new country themselves similar to Lesotho and Swaziland we will be the best in Africa in only a few years.

    • Pieter Swart

      How do we do this Johan? [email protected]

    • paddy

      If and when you get it right, please let us know, we will come join ASAP.

  • jaci

    I’m nearly amused at how offended the whites here are, like NOW they get to see what racial discrimination is and get it has always been unfair! The reason for this line of discrimination is to combat the previous history of discrimination. It’s not right, but nothing that’s happened up to now has brought about equality so now things are desperate, now fire is being fought with fire! You have yourselves to blame! When you can truly figure out what is meant by EQUALITY then you’ll be able to move forward. Whining about inequality doesn’t work, do something different!

    • Lauren Slabbert

      Josi, You miss the point. White people don’t have themselves to blame. For many living White South African´s we weren´t around when Apartheid was made a law, we weren´t even twinkles in our parents eyes. How can you expect a country to develop democratically and without prejudice and racism if the same sins are continued and repeated. It makes absolutely no sense. White people in Africa – not just South Africa, are as African and as Black South Africans. I am so sick and tired of ‘previously disadvantaged’ people whinging and moaning about something that ended 20 years ago. It happened, it´s done, it´s over, it´s time to move the hell on and build this country into what it can be. This on going racism is not what is going to be paving the path to a fruitful and wonderful South Africa for our future, or our future children. Have you not noticed what has happened to the rest of the African country´s? Is that really what you want for South Africa? Genocide, no food, economic mayhem, ridiculously high crime? Its time for South African´s – of all colours to work together, not be blaming one another for the past. Making comments like yours, just perpetuates racism. Moves like this BEE crap, also will just keep us from becoming a truly democratic country. A lot has been achieved since apartheid has ended, just open your eyes and look around you without blame blinkers on. If there are still more white people employed (which frankly I don´t see…) look deeper, most of them have found ways to find employment and not sit around playing the blame game. Those that could have gone overseas or to sea to support their families, others have started their own businesses etc. I for one, couldn´t find work here, so I had to leave. I come home every few months and will continue to do so for the rest of my life. There has been no work here for me, as a white woman for 15 years, and the same for most of my friends of the same age. I am not complaining about it, nor blaming anyone about it – I just did something about it.

    • GP

      Jaci your comment, “When you can truly figure out what is meant by EQUALITY then you’ll be able to move forward.”
      Please can you enlightened everyone by explaining what you understand by the term “Equality” since you use it so loosely.

    • Drew

      Jaci, u are pathetic. Wipe the splinters out your eyes!!!

    • ek haat racists

      Equality menas we are all equal. we are all humans, none above or below another. but with your mentality that wud be 2 hard 2 understand. U should go to a julius malema racist meeting to learn more about it i suppose. Eish haibo wena we want it all foh free jah. eish eish dee white mehn he did took it all from us eish haibo eh eh eh eeeeeh we eh eeheheheheheh i dunnooh i just want it all.

    • Jay

      You moron….20 years on and still luving in the past. No wonder this country will never come right. And for the record….im non white…

    • JR

      Jaci did you smoke it or did you drink it?
      Please can I have some as well!

    • PJ

      You seem to be taking alot of pleasure in the fact that this BEE nonsense is affecting non-black individuals. Taking pleasure in racial bigotry. I am of mixed race and am classified as Asian and there is supposed to be better benefits for me but I get none. ONLY Black students get bursaries and loans which grossly unfair. I have friends who achieve aggregates of 90+ % but they can’t go to medical school because they are white but black students with aggregates of 58% or LESS get into medical school?????? Who’s benefitting. Also this reshuffled failure of an education system designed by ANC= black dominated individuals has allowed a pass of 33% and all these pathetically designed subjects like maths literacy and CAT that are of such poor standard and are considered on par with more difficult subjects is an insult to the intelligence of students. Thank you SA you F’d up again so enjoy racial bigotry. You pleasure deriving racial idiot.

    • Wicksie

      get a handle on your stupidity !! you are talking right through your backside !! you have no idea what the world thinks of the nonsense that is going on in SA !! they laugh their heads off !! you clowns have been “in charge” for 20years and all you have done is fuck the country up TOTALLY !! rot in your own rubbish, thank god i got out

    • A Blignaut

      It is the likes of yourselves that need to wake up ans stop playing silly buggers. The public service is in chaos through ineptness an corruption and to hope to get any service out of any of the city councils is to hope for a white christmas. Sorry, I forgot, as part of the new poitical system there will only be black christmasses. What a bloody racist I am!
      The fact is that the country is going down the toilet due to the insistence of the ruling crowd to be backwards, useless, slow and stupid. Show me any real improvement in services over the past 20 years and I will eat my words. Look at the state of town centres and streets, the filth and degradation and tell me we’re progressing? No, you’ll be happy once we are like Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa, choking in poverty and filth, but then, perhaps that’s all you’re able to aspire to.

      • sean

        There has been a substantial improvement in the civil service in that every year a few more idiots manage to finish a game of solitaire.

    • Mike Biagio

      Is the purpose of the statute to get the lost black generations up to speed, or to enact revenge on the past injustices? Nobody is saying that the past was good, but the current way that the government is choosing to redress the imbalances is only making the county internationally uncompetitive, and will only result in further loss of jobs, less tax, and further decreasing standards for all, blacks and whites alike. Spend money on training and education preferentially by all means, getting the lost generation back up to speed. But don’t exclude some of the most experienced and brightest and most educated from putting their hand to the wheel to help. That is just cutting off your nose to spite your face.

    • Rasistiese kak

      Oky Jaci, I was born in 1992 and I can not understand how you think, Equality to all South Africans is not what this is or any of the ANC’s bullshit or even EFF but in the old days South Africa what not Democratic but South Africa’s economy was one of the best and was still good till after Mandela, The new government is the new Apartheid < South Africa is no longer a Democratic County.

    • donderweer

      jaci, you are an idiot. A lot of us white folks completely disagreed with apartheid. We voted for a free society and to allow the country to become fair. This is being hijacked and ruined by delinquents, small minded prats like you! Get back in your cave!

    • martin lloyd

      So define equity as you see it in the context of bee..?

    • Gavin Ross

      Jaci Jaci Jaci, you forget that one generation should NOT be respobsible for the sins of the previous generation, although they have a duty to rectify (or stop complaining) and nor should future generations be directly be responsible for short-sighted opinions like yours. Actions speak louder than words…GSI! Get Stuck In!

    • Pieter Swart

      Typical lib. You do understand that this is not Zim and this crap will end bloody!

    • Henk Venter

      I has got nothing to do with rectifying the past. It is typical of African leaders to misuse power and destroy everything built up by whites. They have already destroyed the public service with affirmative action where thousands of incompetent blacks with no self respect get salaries for doing nothing and always demanding more and now the private sector must be destroyed. When dictator Mugabe was applauded by the blacks, ironically at the funeral of Madiba [who’s motto was that never again will any group be oppressed by another] they showed their true colours. This country will be destroyed just as all other African countries in the past [while the leaders get filthy rich] and when hundreds of black children die of starvation the western world [whites] must come to the rescue. The communist Rob Davies has more audacity than brains and, of course, he will not feel the suffering. The blacks should know from their own history in this country that you cannot continue with oppression for ever and that whites should not be pushed too far. We are part of this country and we are not going to leave. Go and read our history and take note. I have battled over the last three years to keep my business going under the bad economic conditions created by the ANC and if I close it about 20 black families will go hungry.

      • herman

        Hi when companies call me for a beee certificate I refuse to give it to them unless they spend at least 8 to 10 thousand a month at my business ,they are not going to by one battery a year and expect me to help them with there beee rating then they must take there business elsewhere .

    • princess

      Jaci, I went to school with black kids. They got the same education as me. I was one of three white students in my college, I got 3 distinctions as well as gained the experience needed in my field whilst my one and only fellow black student in my field didn’t get one distinction and had no experience. Who got the job between the two of us? She did because of BEE. And do you know how long it took them to fire her? One month! Tell me how fair that is? Please tell me that there was equality there! Being in recruitment I can tell you now I have seen that happen many times when the colour of a person’s skin is the reason for an offer of employment and that person ends up fired because they can’t do the job!

      Now let me also educate you. I wasn’t even allowed to vote when apartheid ended never mind was around so I had absolutely no hand in it yet I am being punished for it?? It is not my fault the government is racist on both sides of the apartheid curtain. The last time I checked Mandela wanted an SA that had equality for all and equality means equal amount of fairness and no nepotism or favouritism based on the colour of your skin. Hmph you should be ashamed of yourselves for dragging his dream through the mud!

      I believe what you do determines who you are as a person, your character. Not the colour of your skin. And being in recruitment I can honestly say that there is an equal amount of idiots of all colours who don’t deserve the job because of various idiotic reasons and that the best people for the job really are the ones that are the best at what they do and have the right attitude about work and the company. Sorry but stupidity, ignorance, arrogance, incompetence and a bad attitude does not know any race and until our government realises this we will continue to see companies fall apart just like the government entities like Eskom. And you know what, you are the one suffering, not just the whites who struggle to find jobs. YOU! Until you realise that and stop voting on the basis of a name, you will never know what freedom really is like! By the way whites complaints about services in the country actually benefits you so shut up and leave them to complain because YOU will be the one who gets the best in the end!

    • ZULUBOY

      You cannot legislate intelligence. With all the BEE in the world the companies and businesses listed on the JSE will simply deteriorate over time because of inefficiency corruption fraud and incompetence. That is AFRICA.

    • Reaper

      What utter rubbish! This isn’t fighting fire with fire it’s going backwards into total racism. Don’t be surprised when whites follow the example of the murderous terrorist Nelson Mandela and start blowing up black people.

    • Just remember Jaci that the ANC planted bombs,for being racially excluded,then called themselves heroes,is it then acceptable that white people can do the same!?

  • Bianca

    WTF is this shit. Seriously?? Are they that stupid ? (Okay don’t answer that, its definitely rhetorical). Take the educated and the ones paying taxes, exclude them and see how that goes. We have the DTI claiming they love educating our underprivileged but really they aren’t when you work on grassroots levels like I do. My mom was arrested and threatened fighting for the freedom of our fellow countrymen and this is the thanks? Seriously. Its going to be Zim but worse, instead of just having no food, (because we know the uneducated who were handed over working farms during their land reform, all went to waste), and a plummeting Rand value, our entire industries system is going to fail. So no food, no homes, no education, no medical, etc this is solid crap. I’d like to offer a solution, I say the 20% supporting, through taxation systems, the 80% who have been held back from achieving their actual potential, who had they been would be entirely unsupportive of this move had they been educated properly and provided the things they were supposed to as per Mandela’s vision, but weren’t in a bid to gauge and keep votes, and the people attempting to pass this legislation, should simply stop receiving tax . IE we should just stop lining their coffers. No delivery of government based service= no tax, lets see the about turn attitude change that would come out of such a move. Seriously.

    • Ruurd

      There is no such thing that they were hold back in their development – did van Riebeeck find the wheel here when he arrived? It was already 4000 years old. They haven’t even invented tooth paste

  • Jacques

    This is the short-sightedness that is so deplorable about the ANC.

    Any organisation that has the best interest of their countrymen at heart will first set out to determine why companies prefer to appoint certain people to positions in their businesses.

    Could it be based purely on race or has it more to do with the skill-set and work ethics that those people bring to the business?

    Affirmative action or whatever name you want to assign to it, has been in effect for more than 20 years now.

    It is only right that there must be a mechanism to enable the previously disadvantaged to acquire skills and become competitive in the work place.

    Unfortunately this has not happened and will not happen in the future with more legislation to protect that group.

    The result will be dissatisfaction by those productive people who are penalised by this legislation and a search for freedom from this oppression by the ANC.

    The sadness that has beset our wonderful country for so long, seem set to flourish in the future.

  • Kirsty

    Jaci, yes I as a white female am offended. I am eighteen in my first year at varsity, in the next four years what hope will there be for me to find a job? not because I did poorly at varsity (which I am doing quite well) but because I was born white?
    I was born in 1996 after apartheid, so why should I have the damage of apartheid shoved down my throat when I had nothing to do with it? why should people who I have been to school with since grade 1 and gotten the exact same education be more privileged than me because they so happen to be black?
    Yes discrimination is unfair but what hope is there in this country if the government wont do anything for its citizens and the minute that something goes wrong they point fingers at apartheid? a system that is dead and buried but keeps being brought up and shoved in our faces?
    At eighteen, I should be having fun in varsity and figuring out who I am. I shouldn’t have to even think of will I have a job in four years? Am I able to support my parents as they get older and will I even be able to support my kids one day? That to me is unfair, not because I’m white but in a true democracy no one should be favored among others because of the past. Apartheid needs to be dead and buried and not be mentioned because we are not learning from it, there shouldn’t have to be a bee or bbbeee or whatever else there is because apartheid was twenty years ago. those that were previously disadvantaged are no longer disadvantaged because of apartheid. they are disadvantaged because the government only thinks for themselves and the gravy train that they are riding on, what do they care if someone doesn’t have education or proper housing? They don’t care at all and that is the problem. Twenty years is more than enough time to fix problems but nothing has happened.

  • Burnie Nawn

    The current government just have to do 3 things to have BEE work and have a growth rate exceeding 5%:

    1. Pay your suppliers on 30 days as stipulated in most government contract – not 90-120 days as currently practiced. Small business can’t carry you for so long.

    2. Stop shopping around for improved and “other” teaching and training programs – especially those that other 1st world countries have condemned. Use what we had – it sure produced world class leader’s like Tokyo Sexwale, Shuttleworth & company and several other big names.

    3. Stop paying our children to have children. Incentivise studying and getting qualified rather then hand out grants for producing children and under qualified and an uneducated nation in 10-15 years. Where will our leadership come from for BBBEE if we do not start empowering our children through education and training.

    • Les

      The new leadership will come from the children of the newly privileged, silly! Whether they turn out to be good leaders is another matter – but then if you are connected who needs an education to get rich – just a few state contracts and off you go. I know of a company that makes a product for wholesale at R20 but cannot sell to the state because it is small and not BEE compliant despite eight of the 12 people working the being black. So, a PDP* stepped in and buys the product, gets the contract with the state, which pays the PDP R60 for it. Worse, I heard from an electrical supplier today (also not able to BEE) that he’s in the same situation, thought the figures are even worse for the taxpayer: this product cost about R15 at any hardware shop but the BEE intermediary sells it on to the state for…. wait for it NINE HUNDRED RANDS. *PDP = previously disadvantaged person.

  • Burnie Nawn

    To many of the upset individuals above I can assure you that a bright and brilliant future lies ahead for you in South Africa – someone with the right knowledge will still have to do the work. So keep your head down, buckle up and enjoy the ride!

  • John

    Burnie, do you believe in Father Xmas as well??

    • Brett

      HAHAHA………..well said!!

  • Trent

    Fighting for “Freedom”, gaining power and doing the EXACT SAME THING you fought to disband doesn’t make sense. So all I need to do is blow up a few black people in Wimpy and KFC…got to jail for it and then run for president claiming I will win this country back for the whites because the blacks are oppressing us. Politics, religion and stupid people are busy and will destroy this place we call home.

  • Anon

    The only hope for white ppl is to exterminate this black disease from the planet.

  • Joel

    Its very simple, this is either 1) Blatant racism or 2) Admission that black people are inferior to white people, and therefore cannot compete on level playing fields, even though they are the overwhelming majority, and require forced assistance to be able to function in the South African economy. Neither of these is acceptable, and neither of these is useful to anyone – black or white – and certainly not useful to South Africa. Just so glad my children will grow up in a country that does not discriminate against them – overseas.

  • Nicky

    I have read all these comments sitting in my home in the UK. Please don’t judge me yet.

    I am a true South African in love with the country I was born in. Due to my husband’s work as a Professional Sportsmen we have spent the last 10 years travelling. Nearly two years ago we decided to move back to Cape Town. At last we thought, we can go back home and make a life for ourselves and be close to our family.

    Unfortunately we couldn’t afford to live in Cape Town as the amount of money needed to live there is way more than we were earning.

    With over 20 years of office experience I struggled to find work, and struggled to find people to help me find work.

    My husband was lucky enough to have a really wonderful friend who owned his own business, offer him a job. But alas, the money was just not enough.

    I dream of a day that we can move back to Cape Town where it is free from all the racism, violence and poverty. Like all South African’s I have a right to live in the country I was born, but I feel that I just don’t have a choice.

  • Paul

    Just something I read.
    “You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage payer down. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot build character and courage by taking away people’s initiative and independence. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them, what they could and should do for themselves.”

    • nala

      This is true ,the problem seems to be the role models black south african’s have to look up to are somewhat lacking in terms of integrity and intelligence hence this vast number of unemployable people,this has lead to strange policy ,the joke is that it has made white south african’s stronger as they have learned how to swim against the tide,becoming free thinkers and traveling much more than before,the sad thing for the country is many people are now taking their skills and money elsewhere to the detriment of the country,the real losers are going to be the moderate and poorer black people and not the whites.

      • PJ

        I have never seen black people drive as many luxury cars ANYWHERE in the world as they do in in this country.They are living their “golden age” now but it won’t last.

  • Louise Gammage

    This doesn’t seem to be a well written article – the source is not cited and it seems to be an extraction from a larger and more complete piece of work. I suspect more research into the topic is required before we jump on the proverbial bandwagon.

    • GP

      This is not meant to be an academic treatise Louise, he is merely pointing out principles and truths that are universally accepted.

  • Jacques

    So seriously, whether there is a lot of truth or no truth to this article. One thing is for certain blacks want to get rid of the whites. Well here is an idea, and I can guarantee it will work a lot better. Arrange citizenship for us in a different country, and no not an African country, and pay our flights. Most people I know if not all will be more than willing to sell homes and all that and just go. Then people can come back once everything has been destroyed and ruined, and truly rebuild this place like it should have been rebuilt.

    PS. to the blacks that really hate whites so much, why are you living in houses and using luxuries, instead of living in a zozo huts with no electricty or anything of the likes 😕 just a thought

  • Mike Braum

    We have had BEE for twenty years. Hello! It isn’t working! At least they are not hiding behind the ” previously disadvantaged” label anymore and are openly excluding people based on the colour of their skin.
    Any laws based on the colour of a man’s skin are ” Apartheid” laws. The United Nations says so.
    So welcome to Apartheid South Africa and the new Apartheid government.
    Now get on with your lives. You never depended on the ANC for anything before, why do you think you have to now. If people like Kaizer Mataung could become a millionaire under the old apartheid government, why can’t you become a millionaire under the new one. There is no government in the world that can stop you from achieving your goals. They can put obstacles in your way, go around them, or over them. Just do it!

  • JohnnyCasino

    Jesus. White people are apathetic! Always looking to blame their misfortunes on some other external influence. Go make your own opportunities. And for the love of god, stop reading the “news” – they are the biggest advocates of cultural and social segregation. They just want an emotional response. You’re the bait. SHUT DOWN THE DEVIL’S SOUND!!
    Stop blaming race and apartheid, it would be more logical to blame capitalism – a system that requires infinite growth on a planet with finite resources.
    Learn to farm, knit, sow. Be sustainable. Be conscious.

    • nala

      You just said learn to farm ,sow and be sustainable and you were referring to whites, are you plain bonkers or from another planet.WHO do you think developed farming?

      • PJ

        Yep, he is definately from Uranus!

    • Sue

      Finally, a voice of reason! I am so gatvol of white people crying reverse racism because of a few policies in place to level the playing field. More skilled black people and black people in good jobs will only benefit the economy, and foster entrepreneurship in sectors where employment is scare. After all, is there really a shortage of jobs for whites? How many white people do you know who are unemployed? Oh your neighbour Nancy is a qualified PA but no-one want to hire her because she’s a tad pale? Tell that to the millions of unemployed black people- they might sympathise. Besides, BEE is just a quota companies have to meet- it’s not like any companies are not allowed to hire white people at all, in fact there are 1000’s of companies who employ the bare legally required minimum of “BEE people” and fill the rest of the staff with “their people” while treating their BEE employees as inferiors. And yes there are plenty of black people who still hold an apartheid grudge and would like a country free of whites- thankfully will gradually become extinct, along with all the white racists who come on sites like this to spread their poison. Can’t wait to see what the born-frees will do with this beautiful country!
      PS- I’m a white female, betchya didn’t expect that!

      • dewet

        Yeah Sue, IF the positions were filled with qualified persons the country would not have been in this mess. Just don’t complain if the ride is getting a bit rough..remember that this is Africa, ruled by african politics

  • Brett

    HAHA…What a JOKE!!! EVERY country in the world, run by a BLACK person (government) is FUC&*£!!!!! It is simply built into their genes to be GREEDY and CORRUPT!!! They are too stupid to realise the rest of the world is LAUGHING, PISS£$% and SHI%$£”> all over them (thinking they are their ‘friends’) and ‘raping’ the (black) countries for their rich minerals. The leaders of black countries don’t care if their own country lies in tatters and ruins, as long as their pockets are exploding with ‘cash’. How can a country be self sustainable if it has been ‘raped’ of everything that would ensure it would be self sustainable (clever people)????? Don’t get me wrong…there are a lot of good black people out there just looking for a better life, and are willing to work for it, like the rest of us. It is just the majority of black people in power that think ‘everyone and the world’ owes them something!!
    Question: why do the majority of, now rich black people (pocketing millions of rands through their ‘wheelings and dealings’), forget about the poor and needy people living in the areas where they once lived and grew up???

  • Anon

    Its got nothing to do with race. Its like a homeless guy winning the loto there is a 99% chance he will squander what ever he has won because he is not used to working with money its exactly the same with the current government. They finally have the power they always wanted but are too narrow minded to think of long term effects. Its just a matter of time until the mass population realise what’s going on, if they don’t then we have no hope for South Africa. Its just a waiting game at the moment what will come first the ANC waking up or our economy crashing.

    • Brett

      Of course it has to do with race!!!! Like i said……every black run country (government) in the world is in tatters!! (or am i mistaken??).

  • de

    If it has nothing to do with race, how will you explain the rest of Africa?

  • mags

    I am a white woman running my own business. I have never had it easy but through blood, sweat, tears and really hard work I have had some success. I have countless black people come in with tenders from mostly government municipalities and the like. I do all the work, the quotes, provide the samples etc help them along, give them advice etc.They add on their 30% and submit their quote. They have absolutely no idea about business in any sense of the word. They are running before they can walk. Its a decent education that they need but they are being pushed through school and varsity and going out into the business world still clueless. Another couple of years and I hope to retire and then I don’t have to deal with this BEE bull any longer. you only get somewhere in life through hard work and they don’t want to work hard. they want everything for nothing with as little effort as possible.

  • PH

    Congratulations to the African Nin Compoops aka the ANC.
    Within you lies the seed of your own destruction.

  • Neil

    A few things BEE has achieved, every time it has failed, it provided many with work to draft amendments that would be viewed as the loopholes in the system, hence the failures, adding a couple of B’s and E’s every few years has not helped achieve the desired result, but certainly relieved government of accountability for failure.It has caused a massive brain drain, and where the brains could not leave, they have been forced to open their own businesses, done the necessary to succeed, ie leg work, hours, and willingness to learn and responsibility. Lastly but most disturbingly caused a huge rise in costs for all government and such like aquisitions, as small white owned business are still doing the work on behalf of BEE or BBBEEE or whatever it is nowadays owned companies, who are merely acting as brokers, leveraging 30% on top of quoted figures to act as the middle man, this cost is ultimately being paid by government – the representative of the masses with THEIR MONEY. So once again, the circle of elite wealth gets smaller and smaller. It must be said as well, that when I do work for one of these “middle men” or “brokers”, I insist on full payment up front from them, as I have seen many small black business folding due to non payment by government departments, do I really want an outright government contract – think rather not, happy to pass the definate risks to them “disadvantaged”- and the banks who only support them as far as emerging business assistance is concerned.

  • KKK

    Things like this make me a racist person. We are still going to have civil war in this country with how the blacks keep going on about racial shit like this. Can’t we just live in fucking peace! Like there is nothing happening in this country besides racism. Same boring old ass tune… move on already.

  • Dee

    I was a teenager in the 80’s and grew up in a very white Western Cape. I had no opinion about black cultures as I hardly had any contact with them, but my opinion changed at varsity and for the last 20 years it’s changed alot! My first introduction to black culture was through studies at university where I learned that since colonies where handed over, those countries have been flushed down the toilet, regardless of billions of foreign aid and programs to assist. Apartheid (like it or hate it) is the only reason South Africa is way ahead of the rest of Africa. BUT bbbee and other government initiatives are slowly but surely pulling the carpet out from under us. South Africa is following exactly the same path as the rest of Africa, it’s just taking a bit longer. I’m a HR manager with 15 years experience and deal with bbbee on a regular basis…..it totally screws over whites, benefits only a small percentage of blacks and has no effect on the majority of blacks. It only has a negative affect on this countries economic development.

  • edd

    Funny thing… 95% of you call yourself christians. White christians and black christians, all want to kill each other in the same god’s name….pathetic!

    • Brett

      Hey edd, do us (the 95% of us) a favour………ask God for peace, stability and prosperity for S.A.
      Lets see how that works out!!!

  • jeff

    Come to Canada, you are more than welcomed..and you will be treated as an equal… I love the Afrikaners.

    • Seeking a oppertunity

      Hi Jeff

      Taking your words as an oppertunity. This is really serious. Any position for a 50yr old nurse, I also have admin & call centre experience. My husband is a 54 yr old trained builder & site manager for many years but has no formal university graduation. My 2, 21 & 22 yr old children are office workers at a insurance company.

      Pls this is not a joke, if you meant your comment as generally, I do understand. We could never afford to study but we are hard workers, desent and honest people.

      You can email your feedback as I would appreciate it.

      Regards

      • Andrew

  • HH

    Blaming and shaming, as long as there is an excuse for their habits and actions, people will remain disfunctional. It is just easier to comment on others and shift focus away from your own inabilities. I really still don’t understand why people find it difficult to accept one another regardless of socio-economical factors. People are born the same, the choices they make however defines them and their role is society. Recently adds on tv asking SA citizens to pls contribute to the latest “fund” to assist females off all ages who battle to feed families or keep clean due to lack of income as their husbands are too damn lazy to go back to work – reference to platinum ongoing strike – and in the next voice, you hear food parcels paid for by working SA citizens gets delivered to the strikers as “ooh they are battling without income” . The choice they made is biting them in the ass, and then they expect others to assist them in their cause… They are fueled by incorrect advise by their leaders, which will not gaurantee them a sustainable future, just teach them where the unemployment line is. Sadly without teaching people like this skills and provide them with sound advise, they will react the only way they know how to survive, dragging others along or down instead of picking them up. The mentality is visible across culture/race/age groups. Law of human race, some are born leaders and others will remain workers. Just identify and classify yourselves correct, then make appropriate choices to live by and take responsibility for your actions instead of discussing others opinions. Each person is entitled to own thoughts but there is no need to be rude to each other is there? If you don’t like your situation, choose to redesign your thoughts to change it for the better. I find SA mentality in general extremely negative. With that you will go nowhere but stay a “worker”.

  • Nancy

    This will only affect people who want to do business with government and why would you want to do business with them, they don’t pay anyway. Rather find other clients.

  • john

    So much for DEMOCRACY…..

  • Robert

    So tell me the difference between the new South Africa( in the economic sense) and our dear neighbor, Robert of Zimbabwe?????

  • jane cooper

    Let’s leave South Africa if the laws upset us so much. Afterall, they didn’t invite us here. We came on a boat and for over 200years we lived on the lap of luxury. Truth is we had it good, its not good anymore so let’s leave. From a 50years old woman who has seen enough to tell you it won’t improve.

    • Brett

      Jane………you are 50 years old!? and still such an IDIOT!!!!!!
      It’s not even worth engaging in dialogue with STUPID people like you!!!!

      • Barney

        Well Brett..
        Here is a narrow minded comment for a narrow minded person!
        Eat a dick, doesn’t matter what colour it is, just eat it 😉

      • Debbie van Niekerk

        Brett, I agree with you 100%…. Its scary when reality does not hit home for her being a 50year old like myself… I find it a bit scary that our viewpoints differ so much.. I aint going anywhere bud…she can though….. I never got anything in my life for FREE. I had to get educated and then I had to work and then I had to buy it….. tut tut…. have a good day further….

    • Debbie van Niekerk

      Jane, I think Brett is right dear…. you are a bloody idiot…Every single white person that owns something PAID for it. If it was not for van Riebeek please tell me, where you think South Africa would be now. I am a white South African woman and I am 50 years old. I was born and bred here. why the hell should I leave…. Wake up dahlin…. wake up please…

      • NeverGoingBack

        Still living in ur little bubbles, just like in the days of apartheid. Most of us whites back then just turned a blind eye, living in our All white suburbs not giving a f*ck what was going on in the townships. Then we’d bitch and moan about the few incidents of crime that took place. The same shit today !! “I’ll never leave – you say”, ya, until your daughter gets raped or ur close friends or family get murdered for a cellphone. Ah yes, but SA is such a lovely country, with its great climate and lifestyle…..Ye, right. Im glad you’re happy living behind burglar guards and electric fences, driving with your car window up and doors locked….So beautiful a place it is !!!

  • Kevlin

    I lived in South Africa for three years studying for my degree in Bible and Theology. I could have choosen the USA or the UK but I wanted to go somewhere different. I loved it and I love South Africa. As a black Caribbean Man, I had the pleasure of meeting and interacting with people of all races. I truly got to meet everyone. I had a gun pulled on me by some white men and saw my neighbours both black and white express outrage and we got them evicted from the house. I saw this BEE thing affect my friends who could not find work and some migrated. However most started their own companies and struggled and some made it. In life there will always be some adversity and some trials and tribulations. We as humans have to rise above this and become the people of destiny. I have suffered from racial comments and being targeted does this mean I stop loving the people who did it or do I just move on and love even harder. To the idiots who do for do both black and white that curse will fall upon your children as you continue to spread the hate. Forgive move on, migrate if you must but let the back and forth hatred stops. Have you thought of praying to God for peace and for the government to make wise choices. Everything started with you, and God gives you the power of choice. If you make a bad choice in your life yo hate, and spread the hatred through bad actions, it will destroy your eternal destiny that most of you do not care about or believe in. Come to the cross and repent of your racism all of you and only then can South Africa be truly free. I love the land and the people but God help you all.

    • Frikkie

      Hi Kevin. I agree on you. Must also say I talk easy, because I am privilege enough to work for a company that find a better feature in exporting. But, you are right, we must work to stop hate and try to work together. God said He will take care of us. Pray and forget about skin and culture difference. I know I speak easy, things go well with me, but I also did have my down times and even if I get it again, loose my job or anything, I still believe that God will provide and show me the way. I like that saying, power of choice. When we build projects for overseas companies it is my choice to work hard, help my company and get the benefits of it. I thank God to get these choices and hope to use it wisely. Like the talents in the Bible, don’t bury it. I just which more people will be as positive as you are. I am not perfect, sometimes I also can blame racial and politics for the situation that we are in, but I always ask the question, what am I doing about it?

  • Gerry

    Hah Hah Hah 20 years of majority rule and the minority is discriminated against! must be the only country in the world where the majority has been unable to improve itself in 20 years and still blames a minority. What a joke another banana republic in the making. If a whole generation of aspiring young black Africans has been unable to start any enterprise for all Africans I cannot but laugh at the situation, and feel very very sorry for those women, disabled and other whites discriminated against for their colour Undoubtedly someone will cry racist and whoever that may be take a good look in the mirror and while you’re about it look North East South and West in Africa and wonder what has happened to this continent.

  • Mike

    Apartheid itself was only 30 years. How long does bbbbeeeeeee intend going on for? Until the bbbbeeeeeee fairy comes in the night and makes lazy uneducated people rich? Ha! Nothing can justify bbbbeeeeeee carrying on longer than that which caused it. Oh, wait, it will then be carried on in the name of 300 years of “oppression”. Any excuse for handout…

  • edgar

    the name will be changed to South Zimbabwe.

    • Peter C

      Edgar! You’re the man, dude! Well said!

  • Tiffany

    What country in the worl has such insane policies as this?! There are so many “mixed colour” nations, eg USA, Canada, England, France, Brazil (esp this) …. And nowhere are there laws telling you to employ people of a certain colour. Brazil, the country with the most racism in the world, does not have laws like South Africa. If you were born late 80’s or in the 90’s… BEE should NOT apply to you. You were not affected by “oppression”. …. Can we not just all get along? Come on, guys. This is a mockery of this wonderful country.

  • susan

  • Vixon

    After 20 years we made the decision to leave this crap country, and crap because of racism and corruption, here is no future for any white person, I’m running away to Australia, a place where the whites are the majority, Africa can sink for all I care!!

    • sonia cresswell

      that attitude is what has us in the position we are in… why cant whites also down tools and toy toy for 5 months and demand..

  • Anonymous

    If blacks want to disrespect us whites like this,
    That’s fine, cause when they need my help I’ll ignore em.

  • black child

    Gladly I come up and read your comments. Now I know how whites people hates blacks.

    • Martin Dellow

      White people do not hate blacks for hates sake. Hate breeds hate and it started when your anc /communist government reinstated a new law of what was previously known as ‘apartheid’, which simply means -separate!!! THATS when whites started hating blacks,and you , ‘black child’ , you must start looking for signs when that hate boils over. Whites are known for their prowess in “Guerilla’ warfare. After all ,we started it against the bloody murderous English, who we also hate. Whites are generous and caring , but that has been smeared in our faces.So good luck schmucks,we are survivors.Shove your jobs up your commie arse.

  • Chris Riordan

    And our beloved bafana bafana will never see the world cup again 🙁 all this quota systems, affirmative action and BEE..really is demolishing our country. I think I can just refuse to pay tax, since the employment equity doesn’t support my skin colour.

  • Johan

    The PW Botha warned every white person and the world that this is going to happen but most did not listen, including England, America, Europe where shouting the odst against apartheid. Many has voted “Yes” in the referendum and comfortably ran away overseas. Chance had to happen but how can you trusts people that has never run a country around the negotiation table. Piet Retief and others of our forefather have paid with their lives. Only Jesus can save us all, black or white. The rest of the world also needs Him, so our forefather has build this country to what it is trusting the Almighty and will do it again.

    • Peter C

      Amen, Johan, Amen!

  • sonia cresswell

    its reverse racism. and the goverment says they want a united country.. this is a joke.. I fully agree that apartheid was very bad and inhuman. but 2 wrongs dont make a right. we cant pay for our ancestors..

  • david

    True inequality comes from being a self made man (or woman) so keep it up…

  • Josephine

    Susan i can do with yr advise. Ijust wonder if this BBEE also counts for the many Chinees that open shop all over the country. Their business is flourishing. All they do is employ 1 black person in every shop

  • Richard

    The country can not go forward with beeeee. The president says he will fight poverty by giving out more social grants.Is he going to give social grants to all the white people who can’t work because they the wrong colour even though they are more qualified than a black who by default gets a job

  • James

    South Africa, the only country where affirmative Action is practised to protect the majority from the minority….. This is a clear example of racism/apartheid or what ever else you want to call that is currently being actively practiced.

  • Grant

    When the act comes out for comment, put your voice to that, venting here does not help, act responsibly and give your important input. Place facts on your comments like the effectiveness of land reform, lack of service delivery, etc. Our voice may not be listened to, but at least you have been the responsible citizen that cares for this awesome country with amazing cultures, people, nature and landscapes. Only when people stand up against the Govt and daft legislation can things change. There are many Black people out there that hate BBBEE just as much as Whites. They want to be recognized for their skills and not their colour as we. So they need to join in here and stand up against any new legislation that limits their self confidence in the system that protects them. This is the time to start fighting for equality of all. I may be white, but as a family we never supported apartheid and I was to young to know what it was. I firmly believe that people need to stand up and voice their opinion based on fact. Yes we are all emotional as am I. But lets look at the facts on all sides of the coin, not just the side we are looking at.

  • Janus

  • Fay

    I am a Canadian living here in South Africa for the past 5 years. These laws are simply shocking to me considering I grew up in a country where it is UNLAWFUL to even ask a person’s colour on their job application. Here I have to state color, religion, marital status, age, number of children, when and if I am planning to have children…all NOT ALLOWED to be asked on a Canadian application. Why? BECAUSE THERE IT DOESN’T MATTER, they only give jobs out based on your qualifications and experience. The ‘previously disadvantaged’ in our country are the native americans, and they get less ‘advantages’ than the black people here. But they are achieving more. Once they get into the work force, they WORK for what they get like anybody else (plus a little compensation for all the hell their people went through 50+years ago). Concentrate your efforts on improving the schools and getting more people into universities, colleges, training centers, and after that, let it be a fair competition based on skills and experience. No more stipulating who you can and can’t hire. The only advantage for black people (and all other colors) heading off to further education should be financial – NOT PREFERENTIAL. And a thorough background check would show who is disadvantaged and who can afford it. The thing that amazes me is that racism is being enforced by the government just like before Apartheid. No good can come of that.

  • Laager

    Perhaps this is a moment to stop and reflect on an iconic role model – Nelson Mandela.
    His parents were illiterate
    His entire education was through institutions created, funded staffed and managed by white people.
    Similarly, he acquired his business skills through white owned law practices.
    He qualified as a lawyer – an occupation which did not exist in black society until the arrival of the white man and the introduction of Roman-Dutch Law.
    He opened the first black law firm in the country with Oliver Tambo [a school teacher]
    They did not employ any white people.
    He rose to become the President of a country within a democratic parliamentary system totally foreign to black African nations.
    He says that he was oppressed.

    Something just does not add up here.

  • JHL

    This legislation will in effect ensure that white people will not get permanent positions with companies but will be employed on a contract basis.
    This would exclude them from company benefits such as annual leave and other benefits associated with permanent positions.

  • Wayne Brown

    I have read every single post and have come to the conclusion that South Africa is a rainbow nation, where we see peoples true colours……Black, White and some Coloured and Asian.
    All people are born equal, some people more equal than others. I have enjoyed reading the fear, frustration, hatred, racist remarks, encouragement, advice, what people have done, how they have coped. Whether you like it or not South Africans will make a way forward. Whether you choose to go or stay, moaning will help very little. I too detest this useless government run by incompetent self enriching idiots, but that it what the majority wants. Only when the majority vote for change, will it come. Probably going to be a case of too little, too late. A proud 49 year old white male who never supported apartheid, who give anyone an opportunity, treats all with respect, but has no time or tolerance for a dumbass, starting at the very top. Viva RSA. Now all the other idiots, here’s your chance to respond!!!

  • Mike

    BEE has ruined a wonderful country , this was not the true way for our rainbow nation, we speak of rainbow nation , but in business its just black empowement only. this is just a reverse of aparthied on white south africans, I hate racism , and it seams there is still way to much seperation in this country to truely call South Africa the rainbow nation, a country lost thanks to the malema and zuma mess, we need change , real change that doesnt involve theft and corruption from our own president

  • Jonathan

    A lot of comments on how unfair BBBEE is and how they are targeting white people! I have 2 responses: firstly, it has been gazetted and is open for comments, so instead of making pointless comments online participate in democracy and submit your public comments but I would suggest you read all of the proposed ammendment because this doesn’t cover it all. Secondly, BBBEE does not target white people but rather targets black, Indian, coloured to be given more opportunity which makes economic sense. How can SA grow if the market limits the buying power to those in an advantageous position, through their affluence, access to education, capital. Surely, it is the responsibility the state to grow the economy and this would mean increasing the buying power of the domestic market. Take it from a young white South African that will always be working under this system, it is necessary for our country to grow. I have accepted that reality, so should many others.

  • Jagmoo

    So be it. Let the brain drain begin and see how things go.
    Real shame though.

  • kzn

    I’m moving to Australia hey #trevornoahvoice

  • Octavia

    There are moments when I am appalled to be associated with South Africa. I am not sure why it is so difficult to move on from this policy, considering it has caused no influential or financial increase in industry to date. You would think that with all the current problems such as woman and child abuse, poverty, murder, rape, etc, that government would be trying to get companies to invest their money in better places, such as sorting out some of the listed issues, more so than a racially fueled policy. I for one as an AFRICA and not BLACK female of South Africa can not believe that we are still so simple minded and am disgusted at the attempt to cause yet another Apartheid “like” government. I would rather be and African female in the USA, than continue to see the ignorant and incompetent “leaders” of this country drive SA into the ground AGAIN!! They should stop fueling such crap and stop pocketing the money and get over the problems caused by all our forefathers before, start promoting companies to better the lives of EVERYONE as a united county and just build a bridge.

  • Bat Sheva

    http://www.bee.co.za/content/Information.aspx

    When is enough enough ? I personally regard this as “segregation of opportunities” based on colour, which is a racist act as decisions should not be based on skin colour but skill. There is no equality here, this just makes whites sub-human.

    And looking at who the people are that runs the UN, it does not surprise me they are accepting it, its run by idiots.

    If they wanted to integrate blacks, they could have offered free and better skill development and education to accomplish that.

  • Zylvah

    THIS IS TOTAL BULLSHIT!!!

  • Doh

    Obviously this is a good move for them. For one, no company that has white women or white people for that matter will be allowed to tender to government entities. For a start, that will help allow them to cover up bribes and blackmails better. Corruption can go unseen much easier this way. The intention of the governments stance on this is to drive all whites out of SA. This is the same thing Zimbabwe did. So it is very clear they would rather have a poor country that will have embargo’s, sanctioned, and more. At the end of the day, you have retard stupid idiots running the country, with standard 2 levels of education. Oh wait, we already have that. Welcome to the new Southern Zimbabwe. The dumb idiots will ask why one day, and all the dumb racist blacks (who by the way are more racist than whites) say, eish it was da whites. In the mean time, on the other side, its the idiot retarded blacks not willing to admit they screwing up, they just keep screwing up until they have robbed the country blind of all its resources. I hope people know they making deals with China and selling all its natural resources to them and stupidly low prices and pocketing the money.

  • Craig

    We all have answers for the situation but there is the one and most importan FACT, We “white” people can not stand by each other and we white people, no matter what nationality or language we speak, we all are weak.
    Look at how the black nation stands up for each other. It is time to keep your comments to yourself and act. Probably, this will never work as white people are to week!!!!!!

  • Lee

    So…the million dollar question is how do we fight this? Who do we contact – any ideas?

  • Brenton

    Before reacting do some research, employment equity is just one of the seven current BB-BEE elements and 1 of 4 elements of the new code. Companies can invest in skills development, enterprise development, socio economic development and get points with out just employing black staff. Bb-BEE is aimed at developing our blue collar work force through business development, as the majority of our country are the people living in rural settlements living below the poverty line. If your company needs advise on BEE strategy white or black owned let me know.

  • CJ

    And I was thinking of returning from New York after 6 years here… nope!

  • cc

    We are blaming each other when the ANC government are the reason there aren’t enough jobs to go around. It’s their job to get investment in our country. But who wants to invest when we have self-serving, short sighted, evil, greedy apes running it. Taking jobs away from whites is a quick fix, as they are under pressure because the problem is so apparent. Unfortunately the current governmemt dont have the forsight and integrity neeeded to lead us.

  • Johan Frylinck

    May the World take note about these crimes – young abroad South African… I have no future in the land of my birth…

  • Dean

    So glad I have not had to look for work in south africa since 1997!

  • xholo

    I’m black, but please, get a white president

  • Jan Marais

    Our company only employ white people here in Cape Town and that is why we do so good in company growth – R250 million p/annum…so this article is a lie !!!

  • Dries

    Only country in the world where a lot of effort, money and time is being spent , making laws to “protect” 90% of the population against the other 10%.

  • siya

    If it wasn’t for apartheid,BEE would be unnecessary.There are plenty of jobs for white males overseas and next year white females must go work overseas.Viva A.N.C,don’t stop AA until we see White domestic workers

    • Matt

      Kill yourself you racist piece of shit.

    • Nick Folkes

      Siya, blacks will always be cleaning the shoes of whites. Your people have proven themselves incapable of managing anything, your people are simple.

    • Mike ennett

      siya
      when all the whites are gone who is going to build the countrys economy …. policemen , tax collectors government staff dont create wealth for the country , so when the Rand (like our neighbours) is worth nothing who are the blacks going to live off !!!!!

  • arsenal

    Funny reading this stuff. Hundreds of years of oppression and now its ‘kumbaya, lets all be equal’…lol. Those whites born after apartheid benefited from the system. There are also too many whites who harbor the old views. Far, far too many. This forum has a few. Make things equal? Its a code word for let us maintain white systemic racism. As for any arguments that ‘whites’ helped end apartheid, you don’t get credit for stopping a crime you let going on for over 300 or so years. I am somewhat sympathetic and I would like to hear alternatives. From what I gather its basically lets go back to how it was. I am not south african and perhaps that is a valid reason for me to discount my view but from what I’ve seen there, I still see the people socially segregated from each other and where ever there is social segregation you will find economic segregation. Reap what you sowed historically. Deal with it.

    • Mike ennett

      aresnal is an arsehole!!!!
      worry about your country

    • louis

      arsenal why don’t you say your name ,,,RACIST

  • arsenal

    …one more thing for the Blacks on here to know. The narrative is never about how do we correct the wrongs of a few hundred years. Its never how does South Africa improve the impoverished that the Whites put the masses of Blacks in. No, the narrative is ALWAYS how do I maintain the standard of living I enjoyed while we were suppressing all others. That’s really it in a nutshell. All this reverse racism, etc. is just verbiage to keep the system going. Don’t fall for it.

  • Andy

    South Africa is trying to find ways to make it look like the masses are getting jobs. Companies are being forced into hiring under skilled, under trained and under qualified staff members. Instead of forcing companies who to hire, give the employee reason to be hired. Give better education. More free education. Let the learners finish school with an equal footing in the job seekers world, regardless of colour or creed.

    But, if learners finish school with low grades, or lack of grades, do not force companies to employ them because of the nations educational shortcomings.

    This ridiculous new law will only encourage race groups to form tighter unities and will cause the larger employers to pack up and leave. It won’t be long before there will be no jobs at all.

  • Wesley

    So how is this fair and democratic to have such blatant racism 21 years after “free and fair” elections in 1994?

    Why are there no sanctions against South Africa for this kind of treatment of the white population?

    How can any other country not grant white people automatic asylum because of this?

  • Gareth

    South Africa is fucked! Its now apartheid in reverse! Is this what Mandela fought for? I love South Africa and it will always be my home, but with the government that is running it and with people like Julius Malema the country it only going to deteriorate even more. Corruption, crime, unskilled black people getting paid the big bucks while the poor are getting poorer. If only Helen Zille was president. Look what she has done for the Cape. Its sad to say South Africa is becoming the next Zimbabwe. Its only a matter of time. Get out while u still can… Im flourishing in Australia! I have achieved things I would never have achieved in South Africa! Why live in a country with no equality! Good luck to those who stay…

  • Deon

    There is Portuguese and German clubs all over. We should start a Dutch club (as a front) and use it as a white network. I would include Cape Malays too, cos there is only that much of the pie to go around and the (black) government would soon start axing the poor coulrards, same as the whites. Important not to call it a Afrikaner or White network. That will give them course to burn it down. We pretend to get together to eat Stropenwafel and wear clogs.

  • Tania

    Wake up people listen to yourselves negativity breeds negativity. Why not think more positively. I still have hope. Even though being a business owner and business has not been great for a few years. I believe things will change. I’m the long run if you have a trade barter your skills. You’ll be amazed how far it gets you. The rest of the world is not any better off some are even worse. We still have good lives here

    • Sergio Lopes

      Out of the above answers and questions I like your feedback the best. Need more positive people like you

      • Sergio Lopes

        This was a reply to Tania

      • Tania

        Thanx Sergio but it’s how the universe works. That’s why the world is as it is. To many people always bitchin and complaining but never doing anything. heaven is mm earth yet sadly most Dont believe it is. Let’s spread the light and positivity little by little. just by writing this it makes a difference

  • Jiminy

    The article is potentially scary if all one does is read the headline. However, the headline is quite obviously a lie and the article clearly demonstrates that.

  • Amir

    I am a black african, who has been unemployed for 10 years. Talk about BEE. I opened my own business and work with all Africans to make my business grow. I say use your skill don’t isolate yourself. If you don’t get jobs supply the ones that are. You get paid either way. That’s what I’m doing. My surname isn’t known my dad, my family have no connections but guess what we are surviving that’s what it’s about. So go out of your house and look around and see where you will fit in to make it. God is on everyone’s side and believe you me leaving everything behind will not help. Just intergrare.

  • Truthseeker

    I would love it if this country would get back on track. Since anc rule only a small handful of blacks have been profited through the bee scheme. The rest of the blacks are poorer than ever. Like it or not but SA is heading towards a social and economic crash. Everyone wi be affected just other african countries. Its heading that way nd nothing nd no one will be able to stop it…no black nd no white…its already too late because the damage is already done. T

  • Vanessa Pretorius

  • Jaco

    So this is just apartheid in reverse….

  • Warren

  • Alma

    I have read the posts. All I can say is that while all the fighting and arguing is going on the most beautiful country is starving, its people clouded by hate, greed and revenge. This will ultimately lead to our collective downfall. Only then will we be able to truly be humble enough to stand as a nation and build the country for ALL our children.

  • Mark

    This is so sad, when I lived in South Africa some years ago I took a chance on employing a young black male by the name of Tulani, he was a very hard worker and was in my opinion let down by his BLACK comrades!!! I would provide him clothing which he would time and again be beaten up for by his BLACK comrades!!! and then I helped him learn the building trade, laying tiles, plastering and general building and this helped him more than what his BLACK comrades!!! Last I heard the weekend before we emigrated to another country is that he had been seriously assaulted because he had bought a mobile phone for himself so he could employ himself and make himself available for other to use the skills he had learnt.

    In the bible it states quite clearly that clay and steel will never mix. This is what I define as the whites in South Africa. Please do not misunderstand me I was also unemployed in the country for a while and had been retrenched way to many times yet as all white South Africans do is get up and start again. What I am refereeing to is the fact that the white man will never stand together as the black people did to overcome their so called oppression. The problem with the whites are they are all self centered and do not care about each other enough to actually combine their forces and stand together. They are more concerned about the Jones’s theory (my car is better than my neighbors, or my house is better then theirs).

    All that has happened and will continue to happen is the country will slowly go down hill until it is no better than any other part of Africa where poverty, genocide, corruption and lack of compassion is rife.

    What is forgotten is that during the so called dark days there were black people that we very successful and were integrated into the country at all levels it just took hard work that we as whites are used to. South Africa was one of the strongest countries for technology, minerals and resources now it aint worth shyte.

    When I got to my new home the currency conversion was R4 to $1 and now it is sitting around R10 to $1 and deteriorating.

    I do believe that all forms of BEE are wrong and one day the people that have approved these laws will have to answer to God or some one for their crimes against humanity. That is all that this is a crime against one race with in a country of many races.

  • Daniel Venter

    Why is this happening ?? Where are the VF+ and DA. Why are they letting this happen. Why do we still vote for them??

  • Moses

    Indeed truly very sad – I think that we must all acknowledge that this was going to happen – IE certain groups – based on race – would be excluded from the job market, business opportunities etc. Is this legislation race based? Of course it is and we need to recognise that – it therefore follows is this legislation raced based and segregationist? Yes definitely.
    I sincerely hope that we will have all the liberals that were so prevalent in the 1980/90’s that castigated the National government for apartheid will now stand up and be counted.
    The universities and academia in general recognising this repulsive law and standing up against it.
    All of those has been politicians, eminent persons groups, personalities and movie stars that were vociferous about the National Party – I hope they will now stand up and be counted.
    I hope that there will now be calls for South Africa to be excluded from sports events etc because of their race based policies.

    Hope springs eternal but I will not hold my breath. What is so sad is that South Africa has not learnt one single ting from the past. – if apartheid was wrong back then, then now in 2015 it should also be wrong – and please spare me the righting an historical wrong; it was tried by the previous government and it was called apartheid (I refer to the job creation programs of yesteryear to get poor white” people employed.

  • Liza

  • Arthie Moore

    I honestly believe that BEE is being used once again, not to right wrongs but to bully people into submission. The reality, is that it is now targeted racism and is in direct contravention of the Humans Rights Commission that says that we all have a right to be respected for our culture, background etc. So this Act is in conflict with our Constitution. How do they justify that? I do believe that powerful partnerships and growth amongst all people regardless of their skin colour is what will make our country a powerful place to be reckoned with. We need to stop putting an entire culture down for the past histories of governments and their ruling. We are now living in a country where almost everyone is interacting and learning from and about each other. We need to grow up and stop putting people into positions where they do not have the skills and are destroying a beautiful country. Rather partner with consultants from other backgrounds to help grow and skill each other so that everyone benefits. That way, everyone can contribute meaningfully. We all deserve to live here. It is not a one culture country. If it was, then our advertising is lies and so is our Constitution.

  • Nick Folkes

    The BEE amendments are unbelievable, most racist legislation known. The race baiting ANC wants to totally collapse the South African economy. At least under the Nationals, SA functioned but under black rule the place has slid into a ghetto.

  • Nicky

  • Craig

    i admire the way black people stand together. Imagine if all white people stood together. We could bring the country to a standstill until our demands were met and until we were treated with a level of respect. SA is the only civilized country I know of where menority groups are targeted by the government.

  • Pat

  • Richard Leita

    Hi all, I agree that the only way is to run your own business and to help others. That is why I am involved in my own business. I have been involved for a few years now and wouldn’t be able to survive without the income I have created. Anyone interested in starting your own business email me on [email protected]

  • Steven PTA

    The ANC is the perfect example of how a bad government can rip a county in two, their lack of investing alternative means to improve blacks that are truly disadvantaged have lead to people pulling away from them and now to try and keep their(ANC) strange hold over our country they do this shit to make sure votes will still pour in… Seems to me that this land of ours is like a beaten child doomed to do the same to the next generation… I’m 26 and have never oppressed another human being in my life, I enjoyed being schooled next to boys and girls from different cultures and never had the understanding back then that we are all going to be split BLACK and WHITE!!!! If my fellow man wishes me gone because of the colour of my skin without bothering to know what I could do for my country then fine… I’m not going to stay in a land where I’m not wanted and hell lets see what happens if we all leave because we WHITE!!

    Oh and as for running your own business, how long till you get special tax for being a white owner, hell if they can pull this shit after being in power for over 20 years not to mention E-toll then I’m sure they can find new ways to screw you in the near future mark my words!

  • Rika Botha

  • Johann

    Only country in the world where the majority needs draconian legislation to protect them from a minority …

  • Chris West

    I have survived working for myself since 1989 have not made a lot of money. I really enjoy SA and have to fit into what happens as far as the government is concerned. BEE does not exist in my small company.a clever accountant will ensure that you pay a minimal of tax. Start something yourself that you like doing. Its no use doing something you hate. Get up in the morning look in the mirror and say Good Morning to your manager and pay master….Whites are preferred to be entrusted in homes before blacks .. we are streaks ahead. Dont sit on your butt and complain.Make a plan and execute it. ever heard of a talcum powder called GOYA. The company launched it for success. The letters GOYA stand for Get OFF YOUR Arse. If I can offer advise to anybody mail me.

  • flyshooter

    Read the history of ZIMBABWE. it is SOUTH AFRICA’s destiny.

  • Gloria

  • munt

    Typicall
    Let the white people build an empire and then the munts come along and steal pilage and plunder ….. THEEESSSEEE ISSS AFRICA Bwahahahaha fools .they say whites are racist actually the other way round look at zim infact anywhere there is a black man involved always the racist card cause they have no answer to anthing.. South Africa you are becoming zim you might as well let mugabe rule you

  • Chris

    I left in 1992, best thing ever. You know why….. white people in SA can’t stand together bottom line. Learn to do that and I’m back.

  • brandon

    Never was racist before this anc monkeys came to power. This is reverse racism and causes further division. maybe we should only start supporting our own race. Im also starting to look at emmigrating from this racist country.

  • Greta-Lee

    Just curious! Did anyone get any information from Susan?

    • Alistair

      Hi – It doesnt look like anyone has gotten any info from Susan, I’m suspecting its just a SPAM generator in order to get our email addresses. People may be interested in checking out this site getoutofdebtfree.org – its a uk site but relevant to all commonwealth countries including SA.
      I’ve been living in Ireland for the past 15 years, I miss my home & the weather may be crap here at times but at least its safe, I can walk down any street at any time of the day & night without fear. The way I see it SA has gone from being governed from a bunch of pale racist as*holes to a new bunch of racist as*holes but with more of a tan. Remember it doesnt matter who you vote for, the government always win & their agenda is to Divide, Conquer & Economically Enslave. “The People” need to unite regardless of colour & squash these governments/the powers that be/illuminati or what ever you want to call them. There is no EDEN left on earth, all countries are ruled by power & greed instead of equality & freedom. We are the 99% and things are changing.

      Some other People Power sites you may want to check out are: thecommonlawsociety.com & tirnasaor.com (they’re irish based but relevant to all)

  • Rob

    I have a business i employ 39 Black staff across the board management right down, but im the sole owner therefore i dont qualify for BEE anything but that’s fine because when the force me to close or whatever, ill move to Europe and there will be 39 people out of work, no worry for me

  • Helmut

    Unfortunately when you bring anything about race into any conversation, you are called a racist. Now how about this proposed legislation – how can it not be termed racist seeing that is totally based on race?

    What kills me is that the new dispensation has been in place since 1994. Would I be wrong stating that the “previously disadvantaged” had more than enough time to get themselves qualified at tertiary institutions, and obtain the applicable job experience, to make it on their own in the RSA economy?

    Why do the government officials have to present false qualifications? What example are they setting for the rest of the population? Why do we have to force in incompetent people into higher positions by law? Is this not counter-productive to economic growth?

    If we have to have non-productive people in extremely well-paid positions, how can the economy afford this?

    Lust have a look at the performance of the South African Rand against foreign currencies. Does this not tell us a story?

    When someone has more than 40 years of experience, it can not be mooted by legislation. Experience means just that- having had to go through the mill to gain that thing called experience. Legislating someone else into that position just will not cut it.

    No matter how we change legislation – we need people who know what to do, not people who are politically of the right race and gender.

    Enough time has passed for the “previously disadvantaged ” to gain the qualifications and experience required to make it on their own, and requiring no legislation. This legislation once again will wipe out the advantage that the serious people have strived so hard to accumulate. Once again it will reward those free-wheelers with a bad work ethic, and will marginalize those that did what needed doing.

    When will the ruling party ever admit that they have messed up seriously, and that they are exploiting the poorest of the poor even much more that the rulers in the previous dispensation?

    If I have a look at their performance thus far – never! Milking the economy for every cent they can find seems to be the only serious objective. When that party starts bleating about resurrecting the economy, because there are nothing left to steal, then you realize the scope of the fraud, mismanagement, and criminality of a goernment of the people, for the people.

    This is not my observations only. Have a look at the statistics quoted at International conferences: #1 – most corrupt President, #4 country in terms of corruption, etc, etc. And then corruption is termed as a Western folly. Tells you a story – does it not?

    Yet all of them are standing with a begging hand. And when the British government donates money towards relieving housing shortages, the President used very close to the same amount donated, to build his private retirement residence.

    I rest my case.

  • Michael

    I am an entrepreneur at heart , business is in my blood , i use to employ close to 100 staff prior to the post apartheid era. I then sold up due to the violence and continuing strife that i was to endure as a owner who was employing staff who made sure they got paid before i did every month .A fact employees forget ,is that if a business does not provide them with an income they are left helpless and stranded . Now if we make a profit we get taxed , told to pay additional benefits to staff and now are being told to employ people because of their colour and not because of their abilities. Where else in the world has this become law ie BEE , sounds like another word that they use to call ” apartheid ” 20 years ago .

    How is a business suppose to survive with badly trained and inexperienced staff. We are told to educate and train but we don’t get any rebates or benefits for our experience that we teach and pass on to staff, and once our first UN-skilled worker becomes now skilled they leave our business for a higher salary and the process starts all over again . With having BEE this further complicates things as we are now being forced now by government to enforce their decisions , this leads to lower productivity and higher costs which again makes you less competitive in an already fierce business environment .

    My question is this ,Why should I employ 100 staff, Do i want to have all the headaches and financial strain so that my staff are left with a roof over their head and i stand to lose all my assets and my house because of it. NO ,This is not anymore a colour issue it is a productivity versus reward issue . Why should I employ 100 staff when i can have 10 or none and can still be a functional business but with no staff headaches , Its simple, its called innovation and progress.
    I would rather pay more to someone that is willing to work and have less staff for better return . It is now easier for me to pay somebody abroad to do the work than it is here and i need less staff to do it . We now live in a global village being black ,white , pink , or purple means nothing, in business its the bottom line and how much profit we can make .

    Government and our current policy makers need to understand that having BEE and forcing companies to comply is just adding to the financial strain we are already having and it makes no difference whether what colour or ethnic group you come from , if there is no business, there is no income and therefore no employment . and therefore no future .

    • Arthur Francis

      Well-said and explained. This B-BBEE is utter BS and spells the death of productivity and the economy which has spiraled downward from 6% GDP growth rate prior to 1994 to 1.4% in 2014. The Rand currency has devalued by just over 300% since 1994 against the USA dollar, and won’t get better anytime soon with the destructive ANC policies and misfits in government, while Zuma sings “kill the boer” and incites genocide against whites, blames Jan van Riebeeck and apartheid. The poorest of the poor who vote to keep the ANC in power will continue to stay poor. Jacob Zuma is a false prophet dishing out promises to his faithful disciples he cannot possibly keep under his corrupt regime. So it’s up to us to thrive despite the odds and develop innovation and methods, including tax avoidance (as opposed to evasion). Economics is the “bread and butter science” and will defeat Zuma eventually and his corrupt ZANC and he will have to go to the international community and big business with a begging bowl, and slowly the doors will close. We can band together and avoid being sucked into the abyss through entrepreneurial activities such as affiliate marketing and on-line trading which does not care if the color of your skin is green and you come from Mars. We can also emigrate and find ways (strategies) to cope better and thrive.

  • Jarred Albert

    this bill is racist! how can they suppress us? its not our fault that the government has lowered the education status so low and it still didn’t help this is utter BS and so racist! this is them constitutionally saying that all the whiteys must leave SA… no stress but this will tax businesses badly because there are not enough adequate BBBEE compliant people especially with the Martic pass rate dropping every year. the country is getting more trivial every year and it will play down and weaken our GDP because i predict an increase in tax evasion and corruption so people can save their money I’m sorry but 40% income tax on a company is already imprudently high… just saying its racist an a huge eff you to growth and unity in SA

  • alfredo rodrigues

    All the foreigner investors get out, and let them go where they belong…jungle…going back to swing from tree to tree racist bastards.

  • Adriano Soares

    In the past, there was an international movement against Apartheid. From my point of view, this is the implementation of a new Apartheid. Political lobbies (in USA) and international anti-racist groups should be informed.

  • Harry Shell

    Why not just enact the law you really want: to either exile or exterminate white people. You know – just to make it fair.

  • Trish ferguson

    I read with great interest lived in Durban 1972 to 1979 my eyes wide open coming from the uk we had a flood of s Africans coming back from Rhodesia before the strong hold took place,all we’re saying then get out while you can,Mandela not sure when he was released really I didn’t know who he was until left the country,I left with 3 kids and partner ,what a great decision we chose west Auss thank you for the beautiful life ,I feel sorry for what I’ve read those with nowhere to go good luck for the future! Trish

  • Viljoen

    I came across this page when I opened Facebook. As a fellow South African this can be very overwhelming. I red this page from top till bottom and I realized all the negativity in here.

    Everyone is stressing about losing their job and most of us does not even have one because of this BEE or B-BBEE system. This is why I started my own business a while ago. We must take our future in our own hands and we must complain less and start to do something about it.

    To sit and complain will not bring us anything accept disappointment. I am running my own online business which is internationally based and I also earn my money in dollars. If the Rand gets weaker, I make more money. If anyone are serious about starting their own business you can have a look at a simple 3 page webiste I created. http://startingyouronlinebusiness.siterubix.com/91-2.

    I am a part time internet marketer who is tired of all this crap. I am so happy my business is internationally based. It does not matter what skin colour, sex or religion you have. Everyone can start and the best part is that you can start for free without any start-up costs.

    @@@@ Good Luck to you all and God bless @@@@.

    • Arthur Francis

      Thanks for the tip – will definitely consider this option. Should have done it long ago when I left Eskom just before the real trouble started with cadre deployment by ANC and BBEE nonsense. Eskom in a mess today and I could see it already starting when I was there during 1992 – 1997.

  • dennis

    What do you expect when the country is run by a baboon with a standard five education……South Africa will never be the same again….it is the new Zimbabwe. The only hope for white people in South Africa is to find work overseas and to leave the country. South Africa is on a downward spiral to destruction….. Get out while you still can!

    • Arthur Francis

      To compare Zuma with a baboon is an insult to a baboon! Please apologize to the baboon!

  • Richard

    Wonder whether old rob davies is going to be loosing his job as well.

  • J.Smith

    As a result of SARS’ requirement that employers register all employees as taxpayers, regardless of their tax liability, the individual tax register continued to grow strongly. The number of individuals registered for income tax at 31 March 2014 had increased by 1.4 million (8.8%) from 15.4 million in the previous year to 16.8 million. Assessed taxpayers 5.2 million; and there were nearly 2.7 million registered companies (of which about 800 000 are likely to submit income tax returns) at 31 March 2014 and nearly 700 000 registered VAT vendors. For 2014, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) estimates the mid-year population as 54 million. If you split the population into two age groups; African aged 19-64 is 13 412 581 in 2014 and Whites aged 19-64 is 2 790 808 in 2014. There are only 5.2 million taxpayers in South Africa.

  • Steve

    For crying in a bucket people. If you are white start a small business that uses white labour. Sell your product to these [email protected]#$/&€£ ING blacks and make a living for us whites. Don’t pay taxes on what you make. Be a sole proprietor. When the blacks see we don’t need them to give us jobs the page will turn . FOR US WHITES.

  • evan

    unfortunatley, you can’t fight this. Even if every white South African joined hands, there wouldn’t be enough names to change the law. You would need to get blacks to agree with you and there is almost no chance of that… So what are your options. LEAVE. You only have one life – do you want to spend it trying to be a thorn in the side of a government that really doesn’t want you – and even if you do stay, how much do you really think they care. You don’t have a job, you don’t have money and you don’t have food – to me you would be holding all the problems while they hold all the cards so I say – screw it… Play the game by yourself. I moved 10 years ago and have never looked back. If anyone is keen on moving to Australia… I have an immigration agent I can put you in touch with… A couple of years from now you could look back, shake your head and be thankful your life has come together… Where in gods name will you be in a couple of years if you stay ? – [email protected]

  • Bobbie Naaidoo

    Dont worry with the way things are going there soon no one will know who naaid who and the blacks will be Bantus after chinese take over. Dont know why the whotes dont join the masses get on a boat and leave for another countryy as refugees you will have a better life than that is SA now. I know lots of blacks who left there and zim for the same reason and are happy and doing well

  • Susan_praat_Kak

  • Thabo

    Really sad to see it coming to this. Whites are really bitter towards black people while black people are bitter towards white people. The thing is, its no lie that white people were/are better positioned economically than blacks. For example, back in varsity, after completing my studies, I had a student loan and debt to pay while a class mate of mine got a car and a flat from his parent as a form of celebration for his graduation. Another example, now that I am working, I need to send my mother money so that she can buy food, electricity etc while when a white guy of the same age will rather get assistance from his folks on a downpayment of a house. These are facts, and reality.

    The reason South African is messed up as it is, its because people living in it don’t know one another thus things like these can easily break any form of relation or bond that people of foreign background may share with each other. I have spent a considerable amount of time trying to explain and make my girl understand who I am and how I got this far in life as a black male. She has no clue and cant comprehend and imagine that I was brought up by a single parent that domestic worker, lived in a shack under extreme poor conditions, got arrested few times, lost 80% of my friends due to township shootings and stabbings, graduated from university, worked as a professional, now have few businesses both in Europe and Africa. My point is, we all have different backgrounds and we are different as people. If we fail to realise that blacks are affected by their own past in their way and whites have their own past, there wont be any way that SA will move forward.

    I have one advise to South African white people, leave South Africa while you at it, your people are happy here. THEY RULE because they are majority, as long as you minority, you will complain over and over till your faces turn blue.

    • VanderMerwe

      Unfortunately I have to agree with you, Thabo. I am ashamed at a lot of the comments posted above, those who handle the issue by throwing insults, especially where it is tied to colour or race. Shut up and leave the country. Regardless of how badly the country is run today and how little of our tax money get to the people who really need it, it helps no-one to insult and convinces no-one to accept your point of view. Rather think of that black family you probably know, whom you regard as good people and consider that there are millions more people like that, many times more than the fat cats who are enriching themselves. Do not generalise.

      • VanderMerwe

        To be clear, my comments above are in support of Thabo. I am a white Afrikaner.

    • Pieter

      Hi Thabo, Fare enough but when will the claim to redress end? Is this going to be in place for ever? When the “Boers” took over from the “Brits” in 1948 they did not busy themselves in daily punishment of the “Brits”, instead they moved on and created a scenario where there was jobs for their people! This was accomplished in a few years, the ANC has been going at that for twenty odd years now! How long still to go? Although I am white I am an South African just like you, born and bread and I am proud to be a South African.

      • Thabo

        Hi Pieter

        Agree, but the difference is that black people aren’t as progressive thinkers as other races. I say this from my personal experience. The approach ANC is the same approach that is inculcated in black minds, the “I am a victim mentality”.

        I am afraid I dont have all the answers to your questions, but I get the point. I think it will take some time for harmony to be reached in SA and as a proud South African, I am doing whatever that is in my power to educate black people about business and independency.

        I honestly think that there is a lack of emancipation where black people are concern and this in turn makes white people victims. The only way to fix this is for black people to stop blaming white people and start taking responsibility of their existence.

        I mean I am black, I was raised by a single parent that is a domestic worker. I passed my matric with distinctions, graduated with flying colours and worked in the private sector until I started my owne business then went global with my business. All of that is possible whether you are black or white!

  • Tax Man

  • Rod

    South Africa is the only country in history where the 85% majority need affirmative action to protect them against the 15% minority. 20 years after apartheid , that to me that is an admission and recognition that the majority cannot compete with the minority on a merit basis. The deal whites signed with Mandela has been dishonored. They unfit to rule us. We need our own ” homeland”.

    • Thabo

      Hi Rod

      De-constructive criticism doesn’t change anything. I think instead of blaming the 85% just so you feel good about yourself you as a white person goes to show how arrogant you are.

      South Africans need to work together in making SA a better home.

      If you think its only white people pissed off, I think you must spend more time with your fellow citizens and find out how they feel.

      About the deal Mandela signed with white people, it’s a no brainer that Mandela favored white people and that can only go on for so long.

  • Sanjay

  • Robert

    Anybody dealing with the ANC will understand that they can never be trusted. BEE as applied is not about the upliftment of those who has been deprived but to enrich the cronies and to strip the wealth to the black greedy elite lead by the ANC. You can’t expect any improvement. The results of corruption, Eskom, poor service are results of incompetent people appointed and that set the scene of the failure in the long run. Like most of the other Africa countries the masses are promised and vote on the promises but just don’t get any progress.

  • KC

    Guys we where the minority in the Boer war, and when we had sanctions and what happened, yes we got through it. don’t believe we are alone, the world is watching and talking and most of all there is a big portion of blacks that do not agree with all this nonsense many of the older people realize that they where better off under the white rule when every thing was in abundance including work. no matter where you are in the world, all country’s got there story.
    there is so much intermarriages now, it won’t be long then there won’t be a black or a white any more

    • Thabo

      KC you might be correct with some of what you say, but no black person believes that they were better off ruled by white people than being ruled by the stupid ANC.

      If you think that many older people prefer that, then DA would be leading SA. Black people will continue vote for the ANC as a result, even if they don’t deliver. No black person believes what you making yourself believe!!!

  • Raelynne

    Oh wow! Same stupid narrative where the oppressed become the oppressors. Round and round and round we go. I was/am anti apartheid, because it was/is wrong regardless of colour. In 1994 I was relieved that that s#@t was over, but sadly, 20 years down the line I find myself facing the same BS. How insecure is this government when it feels it has to protect 80% of its population from the 8% white population?? Sooooo tired of this old crap storyline. There are so many ways to create equality, this is the dumbest and easiest – with a disastrous outcome. I now understand why so many have already left……..

  • Chris

    I really think that SA needs an awakening and clearly politics doesnt work. Im a 100% non racist and have had here in SA and abroad friends of many races and colours. It is simply a matter of belief and interpretation, if you are blind you judge by actions and commentary not colour. If the goverment feels that the white population is not valuable and for once the white population stood together they would and could be heard. Simply everyone who owns a company and has employees dont pay tax of any kind untill things change. Simple it will be a quick change when the government cant buy votes.
    I truly believe that if we can keep education a priority the white population has nothing to worry about. Just read news 24 everyday and see the comments. Most anti ANC ethos comments come from educated black South Africans. Its a time thing. Can we last that long?

  • Wynie

    Fçuk BEE and all companies perpetuating it. !!!

  • ZULUBOY

    The ANC will blame apartheid for another 100 years. They will tell their electorate it is the whites fault. The reality is that most of the black folk are simply not into hard science and maths they prefer political science and sociology. You cannot build a country without engineers and business minded people and a proper work ethic. For an analogy read DETROIT. Full of socialistic black ideas which has collapsed the economy. The same fate awaits Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia and many other black run cities. Chaos-poverty-corruption-crime and incompetence.

  • ZULUBOY

    If SA was the only country in Africa that was in this state of degradation because of apartheid we could all understand. BUT. The vast majority of African countries were and are ruled by their own ilk. Have these countries performed better than SA with its racist past? Alas no. Most African countries have done far worse than SA under the leadership of their own black brethren. What is the only feature that distinguishes SA from the rest of Afroland? A far better infra structure. What else ? It has a significant white population who basically developed SA like a European country i.e. it works for the most part. Yeah Yeah Yeah I know that the black areas were neglected, but tribalism was not an invention of Verwoerd. Africans had tribalism the Afrikaners said keep it. Live like you always did, after all who are we, the boer to tell you, the blacks, that a house is better than a hut or a BMW is better than a bicycle? A tad arrogant for boere to force blacks to go to school, eat with knife and fork and aim to succeed, don’t you think? How insulting is it to tell another race: “Hey guys, your way of life sucks. Chuck the spear in the donga and stop the kaal gat tribal fertility dances and go get a life. Go to school and educate yourselves.” So after one look at the scene Verwoerd et al thought . “Fok dit ou pel. Ek betaal nie vir hierdie klomp dom donners” “Bly in you eie tuisland en los ons uit.” That is how the afrikaner saw it. And despite the ghastly neglect of the black masses in South Africa the black leaders in the rest of Africa were infinitely WORSE. SA has the best universities in Africa and the major cities look like cities that work and not like Nairobi, Kinshaha, Maputo or Luanda never mind Khartoum or Murrakech. I wonder what Cape Town would look like today after 300 years of botched building methods, incompetence, corruption and nepotism. One huge shithole. Anybody?

  • Lara Brannick

    This is a scam, I researched it. A good way to get people to buy BEE certificates at R399.00. Well done IRBA, clever plan.

  • Jeannine Belot

    I live in Congo where EVERYTHING : societies, industries, farms, houses….. have been destroyed ! Now they want Kabila to rebuild everything in 6 years time… without money, because there is corruption everywhere ! They’ll keep changing president because it’s always his fault. Like children with the teacher : it’s not my fault,Mum, but the teacher…. and so on. They’ll keep on drinking and making children. Everywhere in Africa ! And because of demography and unemployment, there will always be rebels. I am sorry for Africa.

  • Daniel

    This is the type of legislation that shows exactly how incompetent the anc and its followers. The just do not have the brain power or skills to start something. It is just that much easier to steal it by legislation.

  • Quintas

    I can honestly say that this is affecting the job market and the overall performance of companies. No matter your skill, qualification or experience, if you do not fall into the bee group you cannot get work. I’m saying this from experience! I have been told that I am the wrong colour from recruiters.

  • Karl

  • Dogman

    Time to vote the bankers two parties out.
    Vote for Michael Tellinger next election.
    He knows how to handle this.

  • stealth

    Since Zuma came on the scene 2 Million less S A citizens are in formal employment Why?
    Even comrades are finding it tough as Zuma continues the steady decline in every dept. But he has a good story to tell and a swelling bank account to prove it,

  • anonymous

    So now companies are forced to help bring racism back.. But now just without the title?? I wasn’t even born in apartheid but yet now me and all the other people have to pay the price, why don’t we all just forget the past and move on and work together to improve our country. Most people are tired of hearing about all the flaws but yet no one is doing anything to correct or improve it. It’s not only white people that suffer under BEE but other racis aswell and now even gender gets thrown into it… Where does that come from??

    • anonymous

      Fully get your point man, I was also not born in the apartheid error but really affected by it. I am going to assume you are educated and well-balanced mentally, you see the thing is your forefathers benefited from apartheid as a result you are not born into poverty like the majority of the black people I know, you rather have insurance, a will that will be thrown at you when your folks pass on(I know its not a nice thought, but reality). While as a self made, hard working black person that I am, I will forever have to feed my parents as they are broke, educate my siblings and take care of myself and my wife and kids. If you don’t see delayed progress in that, then you turning a blind eye on the issue.

      Dont hear me wrong, I don’t support what the ANC is currently doing, nor do I support BBBBBEEEEEE but one needs to look at the facts.

      On the note someone needs to do something, if you are keen, we can connect(drop me your email here) and see what project we can do to play our part.

      • A point to note – in 1994 the majority spoke; whether or not we agree with that is a moot point. So if the regime is not doing the right thing = then vote them out. We also need to note that wile the ANC came into power in 1994 that apartheid for all intents and purposes ended some years before that. So we have 21 years of ANC rule and a regime that is not able to remedy the status quo. Your comment “but one needs to look at the facts’ – I have this to say. South Africa is now more racist than it has ever been, I believe that there is in excess of 100 pieces of legislation that is race based and this regime and their ilk go on about racism and apartheid. In a comment elsewhere i stated the view that we need to acknowledge that the ANC regime are the worst sort of fascist bigots. They will not even admit to their racism. Hard hitting; yes – sorry but it needs saying. I was born in South Africa but see no reason why I need to go around feeling responsible for someone else s mistakes. For less than what is happening now, South Africa was isolated – I look forward to the moves to boycott South Africa’s sports teams, exports et al. Judging by the arrogance and short sightedness of some of these articles I will not hold my breath. It is about time that one stopped playing the race card; if it was wrong under Nat rule then it is just as wrong now – one cannot have it both ways.

  • jacques van den Heever

    I call on white people to stop paying tax until such time we are regarded as full citizens of this country with the same rights as everyone else.

    • anonymous

      and who are to call on people, ummmhh, wait for, wait for it, YOU ARE NOBOBY!!

  • Anonymous

    Our economy is on a very sad downward spiral, Eskom is hurting us and now farm take overs are on the way with 100% exclusion from all government enterprise. It is very hard to look at the situation and not feel discriminated against. If a white person wanted to help change the country to help fix its problems how would we do it with this wall of BEE? There are no legitimate avenues outside of the private sector. The laws prevent any real change to the electricity situation. The private sector could help solve the problem, BEE or not compliant companies are eager to start building wind and solar farms. Home owners are keen to put up solar for that would help ease the grid. Instead the president goes tender hunting to Russia to buy a nuclear power station?!? Look who is getting an inkandla 2.0 soon…

    • Johan Van Tondere

      WE CAN DO SOMETHING ANONYMOUS, ITS CALLED “CO-OPS” OR “KIBBITZ”.
      After the Spanish Civil War the people of Mondragon was ostracized by the victor dictator against the loyalists. We are paying back for the mistakes of apartheid but the ingenuity of white people can’t be stifled as well where there is integrity.

      Currently “Mondragon” is the biggest co-op in the world and they started off by combining resources and knowledge and started the co-op with making their famous primus stoves. Today we have even more access to alternative energy, farming methods and shelter for human beings and animal shelter.

      The last mentioned is my domain and I have developed numerous ways of building alternative structures from modern Geodesic domes to regurgitating structures of antiquity made from stone or mud brick vaults, straw bale structures etc.

      WHAT WE NEED TO DO IS GOD’S WAY of farming, business, inventions whatever you can imagine in dedication to serve him and his creation. He has promised us to help us if we repent and get all the pagan stuff out of lives and find the reason why he has created us. Currently Christians are so contaminated and vile fellow Christians don’t even want to do business with them.

      I am working on just such a Co-Op and want to form synergy with like minded people who want to do the things that was done in “Acts” of the Bible. And now for the statement that will make some people reeling and some shouting for joy!, it includes all races because there are other races that are just as fed up with the current scenario as us and that are maybe even closer to our Lord than whites are. I know there is not going to be racism in heaven, I dont need to be a Theologian to work that one out.

      I hereby invite all people with the same thinking to contact me at [email protected] to be informed about developments and a possible contribution of ideas which will finally result in doing it.
      If you look at the Gideons organisation that was started by three people then you can imagine what the Lord will do for us with modern technology to use, but only if we stay faithful to hIm.

      YOU ARE WELCOME TO CONTACT ME AT THE ABOVE E-MAIL ADDRESS

      Kind regards

      Johan Van Tonder

  • Ken

    #Changeyourthinking. Instead of employment, think self-employment. There are dozens of significant income generating activities you can pursue if you are (a) teachable, (b) flexible) and (c) willing to take risks. Employment belongs in the industrial age. We live in the information age. Want ideas? I have a few. Ken

  • Henk

    With the black birth rate, whites do not have to be legislated out. Legislation on all aspects of business hamper business, especially small ones, hence less employment for all.

    • Bill Asher

      If you ask a school-child to write an essay on creating a better school they would say “Abolish homework and shoot all the teachers.” Doesn’t stretch the imagination too far does it.

  • Angazi Lutho

    This website would have made Connie and Eschel proud back in the halcyon days. Racism begets racism.

  • Ayoub

    This is so annoying. Not white nor black nor coloured or whatever you are. All South africans should stand together. This evil of us against them should be stopped. Such a beautiful rich country. Such a talented people suffers because of a few stupid idiots that have no vision. The time has now come for change. If it doesn’t happen now it never will. The poor needs improvement. The rich needs to help the poor improve unselfishly. I am not talking politics. I am taking everyday occurrences. Make it a project. For one not so good person that will dissipoint you the are thousands with good hearts that will Appreciate you. Please start paying it forward. It is not about you anymore. It’s about your kids and their kids. We all have brains and we can think. Remeber when you were a young lad. Take all the good things that you were taught and neglect the bad. Simple as that.

  • ALL appointments, including gavamunt related, must purely be on ability and skills, nothing more, nothing less!

  • I don’t really care, I use Ubuntu to power huge websites, if you can do it better, the job’s yours.
    Don’t be worried, you are amazing at what you do!

    • Dan Sword

      Debian is better.

  • Bruce

    This situation is going to make the racist Mugabe Government look like child’s play. Thank goodness I got the hell out of what was a beautiful country.

  • Greg Lindebaum

    Unemployment is like having your guts ripped out slowly. I know.
    The best way to beat this travesty is to change race. I have. I am now Euro-African. That will beat the crumby law. Also if we “wit o’s” stand firm and together the Absolutely No Current will have to change the law. They are already seen what a incapable bunch overseas. Whilst the xenophobic attacks are fresh in the world’s minds. We must take advantage. When farmers are killed we have to get papers to report that a “Euro-African farmer killed in a suspected xenophobic attack.”
    Euro-African forever 😀

  • Derrick C

    Typical.. Move the uneducated people into positions so that you can crash the country so much quicker. I probably won’t be around the day that black people realize that they actually need the whites and f**ked up the country so much that its beyond repair..

    • Dan Sword

      They won’t ever realize that they need the whites. Not even when the best parts of SA are a smoking ruin.

  • concerned

    Our economy is going to crash. investors are already pulling out due to this ridiculous act. employ people based on education and skills not on colour of skin. can’t believe how stupid these people are.

  • Russel

    Cast your minds back to Germany during the mid to late 30’s. Hitler demonised the jews because they were the backbone and leaders in many business. The nation became brain-washed as to how ‘evil’ the jews were. Now the ANC is demonising the whites and the world remains silent! When this whole demonic regime implodes, only then will the world, like the German masses say; “We were not aware what was happening. Let us learn from all mistakes made in history and NOT repeat them. We have a beautiful and blessed country, but the people of this nation MUST work together for its good and not a few elite or the ANC.

    • Oh my gosh, you bring tears to my eyes – I’m not joking – cry the beloved country!

    • Dan Sword

      You mean like, how the allies demonized the nazis..?

  • Jason

    This is absurd!!

  • stealth

    BEE is a load of crap the reason 2 million whites who want jobs take jobs away from 10 million black people who want jobs because the economy is in reverse, this government should be growing the economy for its citizens and there should be lots of jobs being created, Instead the ANC is destroying small business that could be employing millions black and white and any other colour.

  • Colleen

    We are going no-where slowly!. As far as I can tell “racial discrimination” in reverse. It should not be based on colour, but who can do the job best – not who you know, but what you know. My dad always said “give the finger, they take the hand”. I believe the more things change, the more they stay the same (nothing has changed).

  • Justin

    AA is stupid, it should be done on social circumstances, including history, not just colour. That said, it is still true that despite the “white” population being in a minority, they still hold the majority of top positions in the country. The percentage of unemployed black peole is 40% and that is a drop in unemployment from previous years.

    White unemployment is 8%, the race group with the lowest unemployment in South africa. “Coloured” rate of unemployment is 28%.

    And again, don’t forget that the white has the corner on all the top paying jobs, for the main, you do not see them doing manual work…

    Yet you guys are offended by the status quo,… jeez

  • Justin

  • @Justin Compare those statistics to the percentage of educated people to the unemployment rate between whites and blacks. You cant simply employ someone based on the color of their skin…well I guess in SA you can.

  • jonathan

    How hollow do the words inclusivity, equality, freedom and fairness sound now. What has happened to the once positive, proud and optimistic Rainbow Nation. Cracks are appearing everywhere, and soon the the whole ‘building’ will fall down…

  • Brett

    The governments actions are predictable. The introduction of the BEE score card was to encourage white owned businesses to increase there black employment. I don’t think that the score level achieved in doing so means anything. The real reason this was implemented, was to get as many black people into these businesses so they can harness the skills of white people. As white South Africans, there is a huge database of skills in all economical facets that we have learned over the centuries. We should stop sharing!

  • Mayer

    The reason all the black people are disgruntled is because you have f …d up SA and it sinking at such a rappid rate it beyond returning to a normal way…so happy we immigrating in August going to be making a better life for ourselves sick of dishonest indigenous people wrecking wich was once a beautiful country.

    • Dan Sword

      So did you move? How is it outside of SA?

  • OK – so there has been a myriad of issues in South Africa over the last while and by this I mean from 1899 onwards. Forgetting about who stared apartheid; it is now a moot point, Do I believe that in colonial times this come about? Yes I do. Do I question the legality of forming the Union of South Africa in 1910? Yes I do. Do I believe that the Afrikaner people were dealt a short hand following the Boer War? Absolutely. Do I believe that 27000 people were interned in concentration camps t suffer appallingly to an extent that would rival the word “sub human”? Yes. Do I believe that African folk also suffered extensively during this war is now an indisputable part of history. Did the Afrikaners o the right thing or follow the best constitutional and strategic framework in order to achieve self rule? – definitely not.

    The reality is now days that Afrikaners are deeply divided – from a political view point, they can never be taken seriously as they are now just as divided as before. Saying therefore that white people should band together and form a political alliance is a pipe dream. Should the question be “Can they become a political bloc around common interest?” Yes they can. As a whole though I do believe that it is important that a few things are recognized. First – the rainbow nation is an unmitigated disaster – only one option was chosen in 1994 and we now need to acknowledge that short sightedness. Second – recognise that the ANC government has totally wrecked South Africa – if we do not do that then we are going to repeat the same mistake. Third – the current ANC and the government are racist, fascists. Look at the raft of legislation et al in place to protect the majority. This is indisputable and to have these current crop of rulers et al that have the gall to call someone racist who does not agree with their bigoted agenda beggars belief. As soon as the race card is thrown up then that is it game set and match. Because they are African does not mean that they cannot be racist – get to grips with this and we might make some progress; where are all the Lilly white liberals from Wits, Natal, Grahams town universities, the Black Sash, eminent persons group of has been overseas commonwealth politicians and so forth? Maybe it is not fashionable any longer to expose fascism and racist policies bought out by an African regime wont hold my breath.
    For the sake of balance here let me also be very clear; the African folk are also been dealt a short hand. The ANC has not come good on promises made in previous elections. Again acknowledge this and we may get somewhere.

    Let me say this clearly and unequivocally – South Africa will never be normal without Afrikaners having self determination. I also believe that the current regime needs to own up and admi that their rule has been a disaster – can they do this? Yes certainly. Thabo Mbeki once acknowledged and apologised for the debacle that is Eskom – I do not like his repulsive policies but I do take my hat off to him owning up to the debacle – however I will not expect the current leaders t do the same.
    Lastly – while I do believe that South Africa can come right I don’t believe that we will have a winners and losers like we currently have – that is a dangerous position. As to political models of how this can work – happy to engage in constructive debate. Please do not shoot the messenger – South Africa’s lot is dire and something must happen to improve matters.

  • Lorenzo

    Guys dont believe everything the media says….The Media can play with your mind and it makes trouble…Skills and Experience=Jobs ..Finish en klaar

  • Lorenzo

    Hou net op complain mense…

  • Martyn A

    All I ever see or hear is whites in SA moaning and complaining yet no one person or group has the guts to stand up to the ANC (incl. Me) and say enough we will not take it anymore and start a strike action, refuse to pay taxes or something. All too busy hoping the sh*t will go away which it wont.
    The only time something will be done is when whites have lost everything of value…the BMW and the white picket fence and hopefully then the kak sal spat.

    • Dan Sword

      As if all it takes is “guts”

  • I have 22 years work experience and a trade. Not scared to work at all. But have to report to a inexperienced black woman, who can’t do anything for herself. Figurehead position for BBBEEE, or whatever it is. The only country in the world that needs laws to favor the majority.

    • Jack Spartow

      Karma is a bitch, eh?

      • Typical black comment.

      • Martyn A

        Remember that regurgitated comment, the next time it comes round and bites you in the ass….and it will sooner or later.

  • Ruan

    ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT HOW THE CURRENT POLITICAL CLIMATE IN SOUTH AFRICA AND THE IMPACT OF THIS ON MARKETS WILL AFFECT YOUR INVESTMENTS? Does South Africa only have two years before the country goes into permanent decline as discussed in the recent book by author RW Johnson? What lies ahead for the country? The economy? Your investments?…………………………………………………..You guys and girls should have gone to the Seminar me and my Business Partner went to Dr Frans Cronjé (SAIRR), Magnus Heystek (Brenthurst) & Ryk van Niekerk (Moneyweb & RSG)!! About the state that South Africa is in at the moment, this was about Future & Present Business what the Rest of the World think of South Africa and Obviously BEE, but unfortunately the gentleman that was going the talk about BEE was attacked at home before he could speak at the Seminar ( i wonder why ?? ).

  • WW

    Know when to cut your losses people. The highly skilled white workforce are long gone, like myself. Don’t be a fool, it’s not going to get better.

  • About time, you whities are getting what you deserve. You take our land now want us darkies to beg for what belongs to us. You keep your suits and ties, we will keep our skins and red overalls. Go juju go.

    • Martyn A

      You are no better than the white people with your own hatred and reverse racism….who apparently took your land. Might I point out that you seem to enjoy the trappings of a civilized society (computer and all) courtesy of the white people. I suggest then you go live in your mud hut if it is all that bad.

      You now have the entire country back….courtesy of the whites ( due to the 1990 referendum) and yet all you blacks know is holding onto the past, blaming the whites for your own stupidity and incompetence. Why don’t you stop blaming others and grow up, the juju nursery school I am sure will not help you with that.

  • All the whities, bitch and moan about how hard life is. Shame. At least comrade Zuma is taking back what belongs to us darkies. If he can make a few million for himself, good for him. Who said we enjoy your trappings. We were doing just fine before you invaded our country. We all know the truth. Jan Van Riebeck started all this crap, sleeping with our women. About the only thing an Afrikaaner can do is play rugby and make biltong- and steal our land.

    • Martyn A

      Talking about moaning and bitching…have you heard yourself lately?
      Were you around before we invaded you country, how did you know you were doing fine?-learn to read books and then come talk to me. Jan van Riebeek? If you had half a brain and could read you would find out that JvR had very little to do with “all this crap”. Anyway all your kind were doing at the time was stealing cattle and killing….just like today. You have your land back asshole, stop blaming the Afrikaner for the past or the future… get off your fat lazy ass and learn your history properly not some idiotic mantra that you kaffirs keep repeating.

  • Touchy Touchy Martyn. The truth hurts. Is this why you deny you invaded our land. What about The cradle of humanity. The blacks were here first. What do you think Jan Van Riebeck did when he landed here from Holland. pomped a local black woman What about the bushmen paintings, thousands of years old. How long has the white man been here, 300 years Duh!!!!! And what has happened to the whities now. The Afrikaaners dont even have a place of there own. No more boetie boetie crap. Go back to Holland or where your ancestors come from.

    • Martyn A

      Believe what you want. Your an idiot.

    • Melanie Rose

      I’m sure they would go back to Holland if the EU would LET THEM you fucking moron.

    • Marco Pelser

      We did not invade Your land. Our ancestors invaded your ancestor’s land during the Scramble for Africa, when Your ancestor’s kings sold many of your ancestors as slaves to foreign nations in exchange for Our ancestor’s technology. Even today, many African leaders are selling out their own people, the mines still supply UK, Eskom still has a monopoly on all energy, SABC still gets total government preference alongside ANN7, Healthcare is monopolized, the Whole supply chain is almost State-owned, oh and then there is Us paying taxes, too. You are so indoctrinated by crap, and dirty language, that you fail to see we are in this shit together. Cut the whole Us and Them nonsense and wake up before you have a family you can’t take care of too. Start appreciating white people who are here making a mutual effort and stop with your excuses.

  • A heap of points made here and many raw emotions. I look forward to constructive debate on political issues in South Africa – I do not however think it is helpful to obscenely denigrate someone because he does not share the same views or the same opinions. I will also state that some opinions or views shared lack some logic and substance – to my my perspective – but again I say that is how democracy should work. I understand that some will not share my points on certain issues and that is their inalienable right – I do however reserve that right to an opinion – whether or not the government of the day likes it or not. Being politically correct is not helpful at all – especially in the South African context. I will also proceed to state my opinions even if I am called a racist by a regime that is so fond of throwing that expression around when someone does not agree with them. So as a first off I would like to state a few facts – which if in my view is dealt with honestly then South Africa may have some glimmer of hope and yes I have stated these before;
    1. The ANC are fascist, racist bigots. Yes I am aware that there is this view that says that Blacks folk cannot be racist – as I have said I will vigorously respect the right of anyone to air a view even if it lacks substance so if we cannot get to that place where we acknowledge that the laws that grant employment et al based on race then progress will be forever stalled. South Africa is more racist than it has ever been. I understand that there is some pieces of legislation that is race based and yet have a constitution and bill of rights that on the one hand prohibits racism but also provides for the previously disadvantaged. The fact that South Africa’s constitution is held up and respected the world over is more reflective of the state of the world today than the merits of the constitution itself.
    2. It has been 21 years since the ANC came to power; am I to understand that the people born since then have more rights than others? Am I to understand that that white folk have no rights of the same type as black folk born in the same period.
    3. While the ANC has been in power since 1994 – we must also understand that apartheid effectively ended some years before – possibly 1990 – yet another point to underscore just how far South Africa has fallen.
    4. With regards to South Africa’s white folk sticking together; yes a very favorable and noble view – but a pipe dream. South Africa’s right wing have not been able to come up with a united view so taking that view will just not happen. Political opinion among South Africa’s white folk is so divergent. Even among groups like Afrikaners – views are poles apart. Should the question be – “Can consensus be had among South Africa’s white folk?” Yes definitely but not now because of the reasons already mentioned. When the referendum was held asking whether the way ahead was acceptable – the majority of white voters said yes – and;
    5. It needs to be admitted that the new South Africa is an unmitigated disaster; to much evidence to be had to come to any other conclusion;
    6. The majority spoke in the 1994 election – that is democracy. Only one model for the new South Africa was considered; IE one man one vote in a unitary state. if it is wrong then the ANC should be voted out or the model revisited.
    7. There will never be lasting peace in South African until the issue of self determination for the Afrikaners is dealt with – this does not mean at the expense of others; everyone can be winners; it just needs some wise leaders to stand up and say “so much and no more”

    So much to say and I look forward to constructive debate.

  • Akado

    why dont you black africans kick the whites out of your country they are leaches the biggest parasites on the planet and crooks are whites.i live in kanata i am indian and we want the whites out of OUR land especially british pigs..whites are not welcome in kanata.every colored race hates whites here.

    • gvz

      it’s all racist – comments like this together with BEE and the SA government – its all first hand racism against whites

      • Martin A

        These Indians and blacks hate the whites until they want handouts.
        When they dont get the afore mentioned perks they shout “racists!”. As far as it goes for being “leeches and parasites”, I left SA and am now in the EU and everyday there are thousands of them trying to get into the region. So who is the leeches and parasites?

  • Aimee McGregor

    Congrats to the ANC , you have officially dug this country another 6 feet into the ground and most of this sounds some what like apartheid in reverse ! Yes I’m a white female , born in 1995 post apartheid ! So why am I seeing the inequality in this country ?!

  • Martin C

    BTW. This BBEEE bullshit is against the constitution. In other words it is illegal. Time someone sued cANCer.

  • Dlia

    We the WHITES in SA don’t look up to the blacks Almighty God Yaweh Jesus will open heaven’s doors for His children! !!!

  • Corrie

    I am 3 years already unemployed as a credit controller. I have applied for over the 2000 positions that said non bee aa positions and I have found nothing.

    • Martin A

      Hi Corrie.
      Being in your present predicament, if it was possible, is there anyway you would want to do something that is somehow different occupation-wise or to get any extra education to enhance your present one that might make you more maketable?
      I realise that BEEE is an issue for most whites.

      I might sound naive to your situation but if you trying the same thing over and over maybe a new approach is needed.

  • Melissa

    How is Bbbee not racist? Honestly bunch of bull is what I think.

  • Louis

    This is the best thing ever. If you are interested in a line if work, then employ yourself. I lived abroad for 17years and returned 2 years ago. This country had unbelievable opportunities! All the industries are are still underdeveloped. I can also not understand why there are no exports. We can easily now compete with China.

  • Adrian

    Why cant this be challenged in the Constitutional court as RACIST Policy and against Equal Rights.

  • Hemmo Ligthelm

    Do not complain in another 10 years or so if whites are even more richwe.
    It is because they are forced to do business and if they make a success of it good for them. It is them because they are white…..

  • Jakwob

    This right here is the main reason why I’m racist – Fuck you ANC.

  • John Csapó

    Here in Germany, as well as in the Netherlands and England, there are severe shortages of skilled labor. My employer has now started recruitment efforts in South Africa (through recruitment agencies). The black empowerment laws will simply lead to the destruction of the South African economy. It may be prudent to get out while you can.

    • please send me your email address?

    • All I can say is, its not a black or white thing, but rather a small group of people that wants to control everything! They call this the new world order and those that don’t know about it , better wake up. All you can do is be flexible and try to become self sustaining. Look for opportunities by joining like minded groups or survivalist. We know what’s coming and we are preparing!

  • Arno

    People… Dream on. How will you make a success if you market your services and product to a customer base where the unemployment wil be sky high. We are doomed.

  • Retief

    This is no victory. As it is no compitition. All you are doing is dooming South Africa. It will be in the same hole Zimbawe is in, in tge near future and all you are worried about is no whites in the work force. But you dont think what you actions is doing to South Africa itself. So sad, so narrow minded.

  • JoeThePimpernel

    Annual South Africa murder rates during and after Apartheid:

    http://www.censorbugbear.org/farmitracker/media/uploads/866_2_1365615779.jpg

  • MARINE_CORE_SOLDIER

    Anyone know any Zulu?

  • Lourens

    Let these pricks keep their jobs, as white people, we do not need to be bullied. We do not have to be caught up in a socialists way of thinking or doing, we build this piece of dirt from nothing, into what it is today, we do not owe this government or any other, anything, and absolutely NO apology. Don’t look for a job in SA, look for a job overseas where you will be paid what you are worth, appreciated for what you are doing and having to pay NO taxes to these a**holes, LEGALLY! Come on people, we don’t have to be victims, just re-invent yourself s.

  • Superman112

    I’m Black and i have never benefited ever because of my skin color, i have a degree in management accounting but i am earning a minimum wage, trust me whatever is being planned by these Black Management Forums only benefits the selected few and they are interested in the top positions so they can employ friends and family, loot and get golden handshakes.

  • Scorpio

    I am a self employed white professional. I only employ whites and they are members of my extended family. Many, many other white owned businesses I deal with are doing the same – the father setting up the business then expanding as his children and their spouses come into the business. Business structuring is important. By sensible structuring and seeking good advice, a business can legally avoid BEE status, having to charge VAT and distributed profits mean lower tax rates. All of us using this structure have been successful. Employ your own family! If manual labour is required, employ young family members. Proven statistics are that Black IQ ranges from 35 to 70. White IQ starts at 100. I live and work behind a security fence. What happens outside that fence is not my concern.

  • Has anyone bothered to read this before commenting? Whites have not been excluded . Read the fucking article properly. The headline is false.

  • Sue Schoeman

  • Laura

    Wow, till reading this I had no idea that this was going on. I was always told Americans were the ones who had a problem with race because of slavery and if you went to another country people didn’t act this way. It’s becoming so unpopular to be racist here in anyway people are looked down on for it. Half the people I know are mixed or have mixed family like myself. My daughter is totally in love with a mixed boy from her school. Won’t let me meet him because his mom would be upset. I feel no one should feel they have a right to anything because of something that didn’t happen to them or there families. They say one day we will all be mixed. It’s happening here. Needs to happen faster it seems.

    • Melanie Rose

      Yes, wipe out the white race and everything will be just fine right? Fuck you.

    • Dank Farts

      fuck you race traitor.

  • Marc

    I have a question about being born in South Africa. Why because you are born in South Africa do you feel that is where you belong. What matters is the quality of life you want. Go to a country where you and your family will be happy.
    Stop trying to find a job. If you have a skill start your own business. Yes there are risks, but in this country there is a huge shortage of skills. Step one. Create a CC. Step two, promote your services.
    I help many tradesmen get work, both black and white. Make sure you are registered. There are plenty of websites on Google that will send leads to you. Set a budget of R 500-R 1000 a month for advertising.
    Once you register on your chosen website. The owners of the website does all the promoting. When a client requests a quote, you will receive there details. All you need do is contact the client.
    If you need any ideas what type of service to provide you can email me [email protected] I will help you. And it does not matter if you are black or white, but you must be registered in you industry. If you are not registered clients wont trust you, and for insurance reasons.
    An example. Are you a qualified bookeeper or accountant. Many small businesses cant afford to hire a full time bookeeper, but can afford to pay a monthly fee. Can you do tax returns? Now all you do is apply your skills, and promote your services to small businesses.
    Use your experience to help others and get paid for it.
    Stop trying to figure out the why`s about BEE It is what it is, and stop complaining. You will not change the laws in this country, so focus on what you can do.
    Do you have experience in the hospitality industry. Set up a school to teach others. Education is big business and can be applied to any industry.
    What is MOST NEEDED or LACKING in your industry, Now set up a business to fulfill that need.
    Do you have experience in the printing industry. Become a printing broker.
    Are you an inventor or have an idea. I can direct you to a website where companies pay huge money for solutions.
    So now ask yourself the question. What do you have experience in. Who can use your experience. Now approach companies to sell your service.
    After 1994 many whites lost there jobs. Many of these whites have plenty of experience. Use your experience to start your own business. Technical, engineering etc
    Even if you dont want to start your own business, approach companies within your industry, and offer to promote the company services for a commission.
    The reason why you cant find a job or for many who have not found work is because you ARE TRYING TO FIND A JOB. Forget it. Start a business, even from your garage. Are you good with arts and crafts. I can direct you to a website where the woman makes headbands, scarves, stockings and earns over a million rand a year.
    There are hundreds of opportunities to earn money. And no they dont include network marketing, although you could set up your own network marketing company and have thousands of people selling your products.
    Do you have a product to sell. You can create a website and have affiliates sell your products on the net.
    Would you be able to make soap, or even candles. Are you good at buying and selling.
    What are you good at.
    Do you consider yourself a good secretary. Start a school.
    Start your own employment agency, help others find work and get paid for it.
    So if you need help with ideas send me an email [email protected]
    Cheers
    Marc

  • Archie Meyer

    Reading most of the remarks and comments – It is very sad that people attach the person and not concentrate on the reasoning behind. The insults and degradation of comments on one another is totally unacceptable. We are all South Africans and need to find a way to move forward. “I would also be upset if John Voster said in Parliament that blacks could not be thought in science and maths because they are to dumb. What would you do if that was said and done to your children? We do not have jobs, but I see someone states he has reduced his salary with 50%. (If it was R 30 000, and now R 15 000 – it is still to high.) Start again from the bottom. What about R 2500 or R 6000? This is what most of the working blacks earn. (Except if you are employed by government.) Are we not living totally above our living standard and so used to it?

    Entrepreneurial ventures seems to be the only solution, but is should not be for white – it must be inclusive – the best man for the job. Be careful not to fall in a trap of creating ventures for “racist” whites only. Create new businesses and forget about black and white, lets create jobs for all.

    • Dank Farts

      “We are all South Africans”

      You are either foolish or a cuck.

      “it must be inclusive”

      you don’t get to tell people who they have to associate with.

      I’d rather work with a racist then a Marxist like you.

  • Daniel

    Where and how would white people survive and satisfy the basic needs of a household. What would the country become with even higher levels of unemployment and what would the government do to solve it? What would happen next, all the whites are banned from living in the country. How would the country work without a percentage of the labour? The past was a mistake but now they are doing the opposite of apartheid to whites, what happened to do not repeat history?

  • Amanda

    Hi Susan,

    Please send some details

  • Moses

    I certainly do believe that Afrikaners as a whole are able to survive in any climate and under any circumstances. I recall hearing of some folk tat have settled in diverse places – Ukraine is one that comes to mind; in Africa I know some have settled in Mozambique and back in the early 1900 to Patagonia. The reality is though that all of us are not necessarily entrepreneurs. An accountant, layer, mechanical engineer, train driver, policeman are needed in any society; they do not need to be entrepreneurs to be good at what they do. I do concede though that it certainly helps when there are changes in government and policy – case in point BBEE. The point I make is that some of these jobs do need specialist skill and competency so it follows that they do need to be considered for these positions. The ANC does of course have a different view on this.

    I will however clarify my view which I have had occasion to do in this forum;
    First – BBEE is a racist policy; no other way of looking at it. I have seen job ads that will actually state white et al. This is abhorrent – if this was not OK in the bad old days then it is also not OK now.
    Second – the ANC government have done tremendous ham to the South African economy – again no other way of looking at it as there is far to much evidence supporting thi.
    Third – if race classification – particularly in terms of employment is aimed at fixing the lot of the so called previously disadvantaged then why is it discriminating against people that were born post 1994. I come back to my original point which is that this is racist.
    Fourth – the ANC are fascist, racist bigots, they just don,t have the guts to come straight out and say it. Please do not respond with reference to that theory called the “Critical Race Theory” (apologies if I have got this name wrong” which holds that black folk cannot be racist; if we believe this then we will also believe in the tooth fairy.
    I look forward to engaging in any non emotive debate.

    • Dan Sword

      Wait wait wait… Are you saying that the ANC has actually codified the idea that black people cannot be racist?

      • Moses

        I am saying that the theory – which I believe is called the “Critical Race Theory” – holds that black folk cannot be racist. The way many politicians in South Africa – yes including the ANC – believe this drivel in the way they speak.

  • Duncan Gill

    Well said!

  • Dave Philip

  • Dank Farts

    The Boer should take their country back from the Bantu Kaffir invader scum seeking to displace them and all their ancestors worked to build.

    • Marco Pelser

      You don’t represent us as white people. You represent yourself and your boere kak.

  • Marco Pelser

    Why can companies not earn BEE points for employing white people? Is employing the minority of white people not a good enough way to de-marginalize white ownership and entrepreneurship for blacks only? Doesn’t more white employees mean more black employers? Why do we need rigid laws that totally exclude white people from business? Doesn’t the prevention of all white people from being employed force them to try and become employers instead and start competitive businesses that compete too strongly against black entrepreneurs in the first place? Why are government agencies themselves preventing black people from competing with well-known businesses monopolies like Eskom (state-owned), SABC monopolies (state-owned), healthcare monopolies (state-owned), mining monopolies (state-owned), manufacturing monopolies (state-owned) and wholesale monopolies and market collusions (state-enforced)? Why are those sectors not being opened for black people to break down those monopolies rather than still blaming our 13% of middle class white tax-payers who pay from 21-46% of their income in taxes as the last line of defense against total economic collapse? What prevents a black person from sourcing and securing capital and starting their own business or becoming a manager at other black owned companies? Why is our political majority still rehashing the same old white monopoly story when the only monopolies are all government owned? Why are the few white businesses which really are few being punished for being top-performers and broken down rather than being used as a template to educate new black entrepreneurs and fund them? How can you expect the 13% of white businesses to satisfy the 87% of black business not started by dividing the 13% of market space between all the black people? Why do international bodies think our country is filled with idiots in parliament? No one is truly equal and how can you give a previously disadvantaged group a position of advantage that comprises only 13% of the country and convince them that all there is is white businesses when 87% of potential is withheld from black people in stolen taxes? Wake up you dumb, dumb, DUMB assholes in parliament!!!

    • Marco Pelser

      And please don’t comment education! Because if your excuse as a government head is a lack of education, start taking notes from the white companies who have transformed themselves long ago but are now being punished with ridiculously unrealistic laws, laws from traditionalists rather than modernists, laws from people who trust an Inyanga and Sangoma, or some nonsense Unkulukulu over Natural Medicine and being Prosocial and acting in the Present Moment rather than living in this rut of Learned Helplessness! I’m sorry, but Zulu people, Xhosa people and Afrikaans people all need to take their useless home languages out of our education system and make English a lingua franca, to save our country before it becomes traditionalistically screwed up by all factors that PAVE THE WAY FOR APARTHEID IN THE FIRST PLACE and before we become totally incapable of competing with international markets!