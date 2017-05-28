White liberals in South Africa suffer from Stockholm Syndrome

On August 23, 1973, the Norrmalmsborg Bank in Stockholm was robbed. The robbers seized four employees from the bank and held them hostage for six days in the vault of the bank, where the four were tortured and bullied. At the end of the situation, an amazing thing happens: The four hostages do not just refuse to testify against the robbers before the court, but start a campaign to raise money for their defense!

This unusual, behavior is described by Dr. Nils Bejerot, renowned psychologist and criminologist, as “a survivor mechanism of hostages by forming a psychological alliance with their holders.” He identifies 4 core components of this behavioral pattern:

1) Developing positive attitudes towards the prisoner

2) No previous proof of any relationship or understanding between prisoner and hostage

3) A resignation with the hostage to cooperate with any structure or organization acting against the detainee

4) A persistent belief in the prisoner’s humanity because the hostage accepts the same value system as the prisoner and therefore no longer sees the detainee as a threat

This psychological behavior pattern is therefore known as the Stockholm Syndrome.

And thousands of white South Africans suffer to some extent. Let’s measure it on the four core components

1) To boredom, you hear: Shame, we stole the land of the poor people and oppress them so badly and cause impoverishment that we should not complain if they act vindictively. In fact, we must be more tolerant, and as long as we stay positive, everything will come true – psychosis number 1 marked on the list.

2) With two value systems, culturally and otherwise, which differs from day to day, there has never been a unity between different racial groups in the history of South Africa. Now you hear these days: No, we are all from Africa. Let’s solve our European value system now: If you want to survive in Africa, you must act like Africa. Psychosis number 2 marked on the list.

3) “I will not vote for a self-determination party such as FN forever, because we all need to work together to make South Africa work” In other words, at the expense of my own identity, I would rather work for my own people because they oppose the structures that keep me hostage. Psychosis number 3 marked on the list.

4) “Mandela was the Father of our nation and the Rainbow Nation is an excellent concept in which all of us live in peace and prosperity. Zuma is the only problem because the other guys in the ANC are not so bad. I do not have a problem with Pravin Gordhan’s history as a terrorist or Helen Zille’s anti-Afrikaner views because they really only want only the best for our country. I think Mmusi Maimane will be an excellent president because he is a Christian and wants South Africa to move forward. Farm murders are common crimes and not race-based, and should not be politicized.” We refuse to see the problem and prefer to focus on the prisoner’s gracious “merciless humanity” or within this context: what the government has. We accept the same value system because the threat disappears. Psychosis number 4 marked on the list.

The worst form of this is among the white liberals. Nowhere as clear as in the case of DA supporter, Kade Guerreiro. With the nationwide protest action a while ago, Guerreiro was in the news after his JOINT PROTESTERS suddenly turned against him and attacked him with bricks. It was necessary for one of the ANC MK veterans to intervene to prevent Guerreiro from being murdered. The photographs of a crying Guerreiro were all over the media, blood flowing from his head wounds and a large pool of urine from where he stood against a wall of a building taking shelter.

Logically speaking, one would think that this young man would learn something. Then – yesterday he posts pictures left and right and center of how much he celebrates Africa Day and how strongly he still supports the DA and in his conviction believes that there is a brilliant future in a multicultural unity state.

Guerreiro’s case is a manifestation of political Stockholm psychosis that spreads among the white man in South Africa.

