White DA voters alienated by Maimane’s action against Zille

Former DA leader Helen Zille’s suspension by current DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday caused a major upheaval and severely divided the party.

After Maimane had announced Zille’s suspension, Zille criticized and accused the party of unconstitutional action.

Then the party made a U-turn and reported that Zille received a letter announcing her provisional suspension pending the disciplinary action against her. However, she had 72 hours to explain why she should not be expelled.

Maimane appears to be under pressure to prove his mark as “boss” of the DA, but his action shows that he may be too quick to satisfy his black voters, while his persecuted action against Zille has alienated many white voters.

Political analysts find it strange that Maimane had just suspended Zille for her controversial colonialism, and did not immediately do it when she made the comments about two months ago.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

