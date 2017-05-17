White businessmen must help with transformation: Gigaba

The Minister of Finance believes that white businessmen based on race and gender must now come forward to promote economic transformation.

He described the situation as a “class difference” that needs to be corrected, and white business enterprises who are wealthy must support transformation.

An Oranje Business Forum spokesperson in Pretoria said that it was strange to expect a businessman to contribute toward his own downfall.

He said that such a step would mean that the company would clearly make a stupid move to transfer its decision-making authority, which indirectly implies that the owner relinquishes his property to someone else.

Minister Malusi Gigaba says if the whites do not do it, the poor people will stay vulnerable.

He said the current state still reflects a climate of colonialism of the past and it has to be eliminated.

The Minister made his controversial statements during a speech delivered before the Black Business Council (BBC),

Gigaba has emphatically referred to the “high concentration of prosperity based on race, gender and class in the country.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

