When Ramaphosa wins, he must send Zuma packing

Die Vryburger

0
Pravin Gordhan and Jacob Zuma - Image - Die Vryburger

At a conference in Cape Town, the fired finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, said if Cyril Ramaphosa should win the ANC election as president in December, he should send Zuma to Nkandla to stay there.

Zuma’s presidency of the ANC ends in December 2017, while his presidency of the country will only end in 2019 with the general election.

Gordhan said the time for theft of state assets is becoming worse and those involved are becoming desperate.

Some political analysts caution that Zuma could stand for re-election as ANC leader if he sees his ex-wife will not win the race. He has previously raised the possibility to “unite the ANC, which he divided.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Ahmed Timol was ‘murdered’ The former terrorists welcome the verdict of Judge Billy Motlhe, who found that Ahmed Timol was murdered. After about 40 years, the judicial inquir...
Transnet pensioners protest Hundreds of distraught Transnet pensioners gathered at Church Square in Pretoria on Wednesday morning to find out more about their case against Transn...
Deployment of SANDF questioned Security experts argue that the deployment of the army to specific crime hotspots will not improve the situation. Gareth Newman, head of legal and ...
DG of Health seeks new mental institutions The Director-General of Health, Precious Matsoso, said during the investigation of the death of 118 psychiatric patients at the Life Esidimeni facilit...