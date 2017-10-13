When Ramaphosa wins, he must send Zuma packing

At a conference in Cape Town, the fired finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, said if Cyril Ramaphosa should win the ANC election as president in December, he should send Zuma to Nkandla to stay there.

Zuma’s presidency of the ANC ends in December 2017, while his presidency of the country will only end in 2019 with the general election.

Gordhan said the time for theft of state assets is becoming worse and those involved are becoming desperate.

Some political analysts caution that Zuma could stand for re-election as ANC leader if he sees his ex-wife will not win the race. He has previously raised the possibility to “unite the ANC, which he divided.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

