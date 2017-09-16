Woman brutally stabbed in Pacaltsdorp near George

Woman stabbed in Pacaltsdorp, George.

A woman, believed to be 30-years-old, sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted at a clinic in Pacaltsdorp in George yesterday afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 12H10, the woman was lying on a bed in a consultation room. Upon further assessment, it was found that the woman sustained injuries to her face after being stabbed with an unknown object.

She was transported by ER24 to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but the police were on the scene for further investigations.

