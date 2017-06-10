Two rapists receive lengthy sentence

The courts showed no mercy to two rapists who were respectively handed down lengthy sentences for their ruthless acts of crime against women.

John Christians was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape he committed in June 2015 in Saldanha and Desroy Cornellisen will spend 15 years in prison for rape he perpetrated in June last year in Stellenbosch.

The police investigating officers went to great lengths to ensure that the two rapists and the thoroughly investigated case dockets were presented to court, as they will not allow crimes against women and children to go unpunished.

South Africa Today – South Africa News