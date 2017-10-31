Two injured in Bellville shooting

At approximately 11h38 on Monday morning 30 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at an office park in Rosenpark, Bellville.

Reports from the scene allege that a man and a woman had been shot at a business in the office park. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Both patients had sustained serious injuries and were attended to by Advanced Life Support paramedics. The woman had been shot, more than once, in the upper body and the man had also been shot in the upper body. Both patients were in their forties. They were transported by ambulances from Netcare 911 and another ambulance service to hospital for urgent care.

The SAPS, local Fire Department and armed response security companies were on the scene.

