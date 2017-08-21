Twelve-year-old critical after Factoryton shooting

A twelve-year-old girl was left with serious injuries yesterday afternoon when she got caught in a shootout on Glider Cresent in Factoryton in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene and were lead into the residence where the girl had been taken.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the child lying on the couch. Paramedics assessed the girl and found that she had sustained a serious head injury.

The young girl was treated for her injuries and was immediately transported to Groote Schuur Provincial Hospital for further care.

It is believed that the shootout was allegedly gang related. The girl had sustained her would while she had been walking home with her brother.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News