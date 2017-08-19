Train carriage derails injuring ten, Bellville

At least ten people sustained minor to moderate injuries when a train carriage derailed near the Bellville Station this morning.

At approximately 8.15am, paramedics from ER24, Metro EMS and Rescue Services, police as well as other services arrived on the scene. Five passengers were found near the platform and another five were found on the far side of the tracks. Upon assessment, paramedics found that they sustained scrapes and bruises while one person sustained a moderate injury to her knee.

The injured were transported to Karl Bremer and Tygerberg Hospitals for further care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local railway authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

