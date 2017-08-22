Traffic authorities worried about drunk taxi drivers

The Cape Town executive committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, expressed concern about the increase in taxi drivers driving while they are under the influence of alcohol.

Six taxi drivers were arrested over the weekend during a traffic blitz in which 112 persons were arrested.

However, it is not just alcohol that causes accidents. Unroadworthy vehicles, overloaded taxis, and merely reckless driving are often the cause of accidents in which the taxis involved.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News