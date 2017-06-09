Suspects arrested in Sea point with drugs valued at R 205 000.

To reduce the levels of crime by targeting crime generators such as drugs, members of the Cape Town Cluster Task Team conducted a search operation at a flat in Sea Point which led to the discovery of a variety of drugs valued at R 205 000.

Two suspects a male and a female both aged 35 were arrested and are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on 12 June 2017, to face a charge of dealing in drugs.

Besides the cocaine, dagga and magic mushroom a number of schedule 5 prescription medication was also confiscated. We will show no mercy to drug dealers in this province and will continue with our eradication of the drug trade as a priority.

