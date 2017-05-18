Suspect arrested in Philippi East with abalone worth R7.8 million

The police #Back2Basics partnership with local communities to assist them to curb crime paid off last night when a 42 year old man from Crawford was arrested for being in possession of abalone with a street value of approximately R7.8 Million.

Members on patrol received information of a suspect loading abalone at the back of a funeral parlour in Protea Road Philippi East, and proceeded to the address to investigate. On the scene the suspect was found packing abalone into freezers and was he was arrested. The abalone comprising 260 bags weighing approximately 20 kg each were confiscated, as well as the truck which was used to transport the abalone.

Police are investigating the possibility that this truck was stolen.

Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone.

