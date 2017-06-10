Suspect arrested for stealing a truck in Brackenfell

Shortly after a suspect fled the Brackenfell area with a stolen Nissan Cabstar truck, he was stopped in his tracks following joint efforts between police and security personnel.

During the early hours of 9 June 2017, the 27 year old suspect from Harare stole the truck in Basset Street Brackenfell, awakening the owner, who immediately alerted police. The exit routes of the area were immediately covered when he was spotted by a security patrol in Kuilsrivier.

During the pursuit that followed, he abandoned the truck and was later arrested by members of the K9 unit while hiding in bushes in Saxton Road.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday 12 June 2017. The security sector is an important partner of SAPS to strengthen us in curbing crime and it is their contribution which assisted us to reunite the owner with his truck within 15 minutes of the incident.

