Suspect arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and hijacking

Members attached to the Milnerton Cluster Task Team once again showed their worth when they arrested a known hijacker on 7 June 2017 in Du Noon. The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and hijacking.

He is wanted on several cases in Stellenbosch and Bothering.

The circumstances surrounding his involvement in these case are under investigation.

The 38-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 9 June 2017 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and hijacking

