Suspect arrested for murder of mother and daughter (2)

The extensive manhunt by detectives responsible for investigating the brutal murder of a young mother (23) and her two year old daughter on 6 June 2017 in Atlantis came to an end when the 35 year old suspect was arrested in Bellville on 8 June 2017.

Once charged, he is due to make a court appearance in Atlantis on two charges of murder. We will fight crimes against women and children with all our resources and will pursue every avenue to ensure that criminal face their day in court.

South Africa Today – South Africa News