Stellenbosch University is likely to become an English medium institution

The University of Stellenbosch is likely to become an English medium institution after years of struggle to retain it as an Afrikaans university.

It appears that a confidential conversation about the university’s language policy between the already controversial rector, Prof. Wim de Villiers, and a councilor leaked and can now end up in the courts.

The Equal Chance Initiative filed court documents, and it appears that Prof. Wim de Villiers said to the councilor in 2015 that it would be the “easiest option” if all teaching at SU takes place in English.

Prof. De Villiers wanted to make contact with the rector of Tukkies to understand how they managed to implement that policy without impact or impediment.

As of the beginning of the year, Stellenbosch is no longer just an Afrikaans university, as the new language policy determines that it is seeking multilingualism and that access for students who speak English will be “improved.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

