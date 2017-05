The body of Hannah Cornelius, a matric student, was found near a farm between Kraaifontein and Stellenbosch. Cornelius and a fellow friend were hijacked in Stellenbosch on Friday night.

Her companion was forced out of the vehicle and is being treated in the hospital.

Two men in their thirties were arrested for possession of the hijacked vehicle.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

