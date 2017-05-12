Selective freedom of speech in South Africa

The Student who was responsible for the so-called Nazi posters on campus Dean Dart was by supper time prevented from stating his case on the Rooiplein. He was taken by representatives of the Student Council from the square to the transformation offices.

Together with two fellow students, they have since been suspended following disciplinary steps by the University, about the posters that they still regard as racism.

Co-students are dissatisfied with the situation and say it seems to be the stark reality of the new SA: if you are white, you must remain silent and ignore freedom of speech, while the rest can burn and destroy without facing the consequences.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

