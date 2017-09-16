School children victim of armed robbery, two arrested

Swift reaction by police members from Harare SAPS led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 21 and 24 years, for armed robbery.

Two school pupils were walking from school on Tuesday, 12 September 2017 just after 13:00, when they were confronted by two suspects armed with a firearm in 23 Block, Mandela Park.

The suspects threatened the pupils, demanded their cell phones and fled the scene on foot. A police patrol van in the vicinity was informed of the robbery and followed the two suspects. Both were apprehended and the stolen cellular telephone was recovered.

The members were congratulated on a good arrest executed. Both suspects appeared on Thursday 14 September 2017 in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on the above charges.

In other operations within the Khayelitsha cluster 51 people were apprehended for various offences such as being in possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal selling of liquor and possession of illegal drugs.

Harare SAPS management thanked the members for all the arrests executed throughout the day and stated that operations would continue.

