SAPS sergeant arrested for business robbery, Elsiesriver

A police Sergeant aged 36 and his 22 year old accomplice have been arrested by the Hawks’ National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC), following a business robbery at a local Elsiesriver store on Monday morning 9 October 2017 .

It is alleged that at approximately 09:00, three armed suspects entered the store and threatened people with firearms, they then allegedly robbed them of valuables including cigarettes and undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene on foot.

One suspect was apprehended shortly afterwards within the vicinity and a police issued firearm was found in his possession.

Follow up investigations by members of the Hawks’ NBIFCPVC led to the arrest of a police sergeant who apparently turned up at Delft police station in the afternoon to report that his firearm had been stolen in an apparent burglary at his house.

The two suspects are due to appear in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 11 October 2017, to face charges of business robbery and possession of illegal firearms. Additional arrests cannot be ruled out.

The Provincial Acting Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape Brigadier Neil Oliver said “We will not hesitate to act against individuals or entities who are in contravention of the Firearm Control Act. We are prepared to wrestle the scourge of firearms proliferation in the Western Cape to spare innocent lives”. He said.

