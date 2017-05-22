Ravensmead murder conviction

In our quest to ensure that all people are safe in their communities, a dedicated detective of Ravensmead SAPS worked tirelessly to investigate a murder case which occurred in October 2015.

At the time, 19 year old Jason Lee Paulse fatally stabbed 18 year old Shamiel Swartz in Ralph Street, Ravensmead during an argument. He was arrested the same night.

On Friday 2017-05-22 the accused, now aged 21 was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment at Bellville Regional Court for murder.

SAPS management commended the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Riaan September for his sterling investigative work which resulted in the harsh conviction as well as the community assistance and co-operation during the investigation. The strong partnerships between local community members and the SAPS of the Western Cape are important in contributing to the safety of communities.