Zuma sends condolences to storm victims’ families

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the storm that struck the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Speaking at the presentation of Letters of Credence by new Heads of Mission accredited to South Africa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, President Zuma shared words of comfort with those grieving the loss of their loved ones, and those whose lives have been turned upside down by the mega storm.

“Our hearts go out to those who have also lost their belongings, including their homes,” he said.

The President said those living in informal settlements, which remain a challenge that government is attending to, have been worse affected yet again by the floods.

“We thank all who continue to provide support, from both government and the non-governmental sector,” he said.

He said while the Western Cape remains in dire need of rain, the storms have cause a lot of havoc.

“It is in this context that we encourage our partners to contribute towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“As a developing country, we believe that the Paris Agreement enjoins both the rich and poor nations to do what is good for humanity in order to preserve lives.”

He also reiterated the South African government’s message of condolence to the people of the United Kingdom and Iran, as well as the families of the deceased as a result of the recent terrorist attacks.

“We also would like to wish the injured a speedy recovery. South Africa condemns all acts of violence and particularly terrorism, which result in the loss of innocent lives, irrespective of reasons advanced in this regard.”

South Africa Today – South Africa News