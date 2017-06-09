Presidency sets record straight on Knysna reports

The Presidency has dismissed false reports which claim that President Jacob Zuma said Knysna in the Western Cape was not his concern.

The Presidency on Friday said the disturbing claims are contained in an online “fake news” report. It warned the public to be vigilant against online fake news reports.

“The online report and supposed quotation from the President are false,” the Presidency said.

President Zuma said that government is extremely concerned by the loss of life, displacement of people and total devastation that has befallen Western Cape residents, including Knysna, Plettenburg Bay in the Cape Peninsula and all affected areas, due to severe weather and heavy storms.

“Government has dispatched humanitarian and other support to all the affected areas, especially poor communities, which is being coordinated through our National Joint Operational Centre (NATJOC) Disaster Management, working with the Western Cape Provincial Government and Provincial Disaster Management teams,” said President Zuma.

The President also thanked all the people who have come forward to support the affected communities. He appealed to those with the means to assist the residents of the Western Cape, who have been caught by the devastating effects of the storm.

South Africa Today – South Africa News