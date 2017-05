Organised Crime Detectives arrested four suspects for Cash-In-Transit heists and armed robberies.

A protracted investigation by Organised Crime Detectives yielded results following a recent spate of cash in transit and armed robberies when they swooped on a number of premises this weekend in an operation dubbed “Operation Crackdown” and arrested four suspects.

Further investigations will determine whether the suspects can be linked to other cases.

