Order collapses at Metrorail station

On 20 October, a Friday, GroundUp witnessed Metrorail passengers fleeing Esplanade Station in Cape Town. Commuters were avoiding paying for tickets. Officials failed to stop them. The video below was taken at 8:04am.

One of the passengers, who did not want his name revealed, told GroundUp he had not bought a ticket for two years. He said he refuses to do so until the service improves.

The spot fine for being caught without a ticket is R40.

By Ricardo Afrika

This story first appeared on GroundUp

South Africa Today – South Africa News

© 2017 GroundUp.

This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

You may republish this article, so long as you credit the authors and GroundUp, and do not change the text. Please include a link back to the original article.