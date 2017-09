Worcester Stock Theft Unit together with members from Worcester K9 Unit acted swiftly and followed up on leads after 10 sheep worth R25 000 were reported stolen from a farm in Op die Berg area in Prince Alfred Hamlet.

Their swift response led to an arrest of a 40 year old man and the recovery of five sheep slaughtered and two dead.

The suspect appeared in the Ceres Magistrates’ Court today on theft charges.

