Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, Kraaifontein

0
Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, Kraaifontein. Photo: SAPS
Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, Kraaifontein. Photo: SAPS

Partnership policing in the Kraaifontein area contributed to success again when police members acted on information from the community about a firearm being stored at a premises in 3rd Avenue, Eikendal, Kraaifontein.

On 1 September 2017 at about 22:15 members of Operation Combat followed up information at the premises.

The members searched the place and confiscated a 9mm Vektor pistol, one magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition.

A 24 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kuils River Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition soon

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Identikit of wanted rape suspect, Mossel Bay FCS Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) issued an identikit of a suspect who is wanted for multiple counts of Rape...
Saldanha fishermen slam new marine bill It was anything but smooth sailing for the Marine Spatial Planning Bill on Wednesday when members of Parliament came to consult the fishing community ...
Hawks arrested six suspects following theft of mon... The Hawks have arrested six suspects following the theft of money, which allegedly occurred near a Fidelity depot in Blackheath, Cape Town, on Wednesd...
Muslim women and children have been disadvantaged,... In the court case seeking to give legal protection to women in Muslim marriages, advocate Nazreen Bawa argued that Muslim women and children “have alw...