Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, Kraaifontein

Partnership policing in the Kraaifontein area contributed to success again when police members acted on information from the community about a firearm being stored at a premises in 3rd Avenue, Eikendal, Kraaifontein.

On 1 September 2017 at about 22:15 members of Operation Combat followed up information at the premises.

The members searched the place and confiscated a 9mm Vektor pistol, one magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition.

A 24 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kuils River Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition soon

South Africa Today – South Africa News