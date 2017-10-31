Man and woman critical after Bellville shooting

Arrive Alive

Belville shooting. Photo Arrive Alive.

A man and woman were left critically injured this morning after a shooting incident at a business on Pasita Road in Belville in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, were dispatched at 11h47 and immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, paramedics found local authorities and nursing staff on the scene. A 53-year-old man was found lying at the entrance of the business while a 47-year-old woman was found lying near the stairs.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that they had each sustained a gunshot wound to their heads, leaving them both in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated both patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

