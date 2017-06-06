Lengthy sentence for murdering robber

The efforts of a dedicated team of detectives, who were eager to ensure that a murder suspect was brought to book, were rewarded today when Lwando Dubha was sentenced in the Cape High Court to 30 year imprisonment for murder and robbery.

On 2016-05-06 the badly decomposed body of 47 year old Nosisa Sonjani was found in her house at South African Police Service Faure Base with a stab wound to her chest. Detectives under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear pursued every avenue and was led to the Eastern Cape where the suspect, who was known to the deceased was apprehended in possession of her vehicle, and other personal and household items on 2016-08-17.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Dubha was sentenced to 30 years on a count of murder and 15 years on a count for robbery, which will be served concurrently. The sentence of the suspect is welcomed by SAPS and the investigation team’s dedication to ensure that justice will be served is highly appreciated by the Western Cape police management.

