It appears that fires in Southern Cape were deliberately lit

After the Vryburger yesterday revealed the racist remarks about the devastating fires in Knysna, it now appears that the fires were deliberately perpetrated.

By the time it was reported in the Southern Cape about 20 separate fires were still raging over a distance of 90 km, and suddenly fires broke out in the vicinity of Port Elizabeth. These fires are apparently definitely intentionally ignited.

Meanwhile, about 10 000 people had to be evacuated from their homes in Knysna because of the fires. More than 145 houses were destroyed in Knysna and 20 in Plettenberg Bay. Four people died in the flames.

Four people were also arrested after they started plundering the properties. They were caught with roughly R80 000 stolen goods plundering at abandoned houses.

Meanwhile, Knysna has been declared a disaster area.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

