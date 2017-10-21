Hawks nab crime syndicate, Table View

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Unit is investigating cases of contraventions of Electronic Communication and Transactions Act, possession of prohibited firearm and narcotics, after two suspects aged 30 and 31 were arrested on Thursday, 19 October 2017, by SAPS members in Table View, following a domestic violence complaint.

The police attended to the said complaint and it was said to be negative. On their way back to the station, they received a tip off alerting them that the same address had always been a hive of suspicious activities.

They returned and carried out a search and seizure operation and almost 700 suspected cloned bank cards, Seven Point of Sale devices (POS), a .22 Rifle with ammunition, several passports, ID’s and driver’s licenses, electronic equipment including computers as well as 4 grams of cocaine were seized.

Members of the Hawks’ were summoned on the scene to undertake further investigations which is aimed at disentangling the pair’s alleged unlawful activities broadly, as there are apparent signs that this syndicate could be operating nationally.

The pair is expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October, 23rd and charges of forgery fraud and uttering are to be added.

Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brigadier Neil Oliver applauded the members for the arrests.

“This is as a culmination of great cooperation and stakeholder engagement with all involved including the community. It will go a long way in ensuring that the public is protected from unscrupulous criminals,” he said.

