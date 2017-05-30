Guptas moves in at a Cape Town ‘palace’

The Guptas, like their best friend, Jacob Zuma, is getting another place to stay. While Zuma looks at a “second home” in the east, probably to escape possible prosecution, the Guptas are looking for a new place in South Africa.

The Guptas allegedly moved into a Cape “palace” which previously belonged to Mark Thatcher, Margaret Thatcher’s son. Apparently, the plan is to rebuild the house in Constantia with double-bedded bedrooms and a luxury entertainment area.

The residents of the area fear that it will turn into a second Saxonworld complex as in Johannesburg, which is not a residential home.

The property was purchased at R17 million in 2015.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

