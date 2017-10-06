Four women injured during Mitchells Plain robbery

Four women were injured yesterday afternoon in an apparent robbery at a mall in the Mitchells Plain area in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 12h34, finding a number of authorities on the scene.

Paramedics were lead into the mall to the shop where they found the patients.

Paramedics assessed four women and found that they had all sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

ER24 Trauma Support Councillors were on the scene to assist the members of the public affected.

It is understood that an unknown number of gunmen had entered the store.

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate further.

