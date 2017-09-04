Firearms recovered after shoot out, one arrested, Nyanga

In order to prevent and combat crime that threatens the safety and security of the Western Cape community members, vigilant police members in Nyanga arrested several suspects on different cases.

A 36 year old man is expected to appear in court after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.

The suspect was arrested on the evening of 1 September 2017, by members of POPS in Dube Road, Nyanga. The members were patrolling in Browns Farm when a Toyota Corolla passed them at a high speed. They followed the vehicle and at a four way stop the four occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran in different directions, whilst shooting at the police.

During the chase police managed to catch one of the suspects who had jumped into a yard. The suspect was found lying on his stomach and when he was instructed to stand, a 9mm Vector, with four live rounds, was found underneath him.

The serial number of the firearm had been filed off. A second firearm, a 7.65mm pistol, was also recovered on the field where the suspects were running.

No one was injured during the incident.

Further investigation revealed that the Toyota Corolla had been involved in a hijacking incident in January 2017, in Gugulethu.

The suspect is expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates’ Court, facing attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and hijacking.

