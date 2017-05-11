‘Fight for Stellenbosch’ apparently racist

The University of Stellenbosch began an investigation, and three students have been identified for questioning after posters appeared on campus that deliver certain similarities with German World War II posters.

Posters such as “The Anglo-Afrikaner Student” and “Veg for Stellenbosch” caused a commotion at Stellenbosch.

An organization called “The New Right” acknowledged the posters at a meeting.

Besides the images of a young man and young lady, there is no identification with Nazis. Nevertheless, the university is reading more into the posters and immediately regarded it as racism, thereby justifying an investigation and a witch hunt.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

