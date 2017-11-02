Farm worker arrested after farm murder, Albertinia

A 20 year old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Albertinia Magistrates’ Court this morning after he had been charged with the murder of the 52 years old Sharon Bester whose body was found by one of her employees on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at about 20:30 when he went to feed the dogs.

She was found on her bed and medical assistance was summoned by the worker who discovered her lifeless body on her bed. At first she was thought to have had suffered a stroke, but the preliminary autopsy result indicates that she had been strangled to death.

The 20 year old man who is a resident and worker on the same farm was arrested on Tuesday 1 November 2017, after information was received that he was last seen driving the Jeep that belongs to the deceased. The Jeep was found abandoned in a bushy area on the farm.

Subsequent search of the suspect’s residence led to the find of stolen property belonging to the deceased which includes a laptop, tablet and an Air gun.

The suspect faces charges of Murder, Housebreaking and Theft as well as theft of motor vehicle.

The Da Gamaskop Cluster Commander, Brigadier Gerhard Jantjies has praised the detectives of Albertinia SAPS for their swift response in ensuring the arrest of the suspect even before the result of the autopsy was received.

“They have shown commitment and courage and worked tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is brought too book”, he said.

He refuted rumours that this was a farm attack as the perpetrator resides on the same farm as an employee.

The definition of a ‘farm attack’ in South Africa

